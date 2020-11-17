Red Cross was contacted to assist a family whose residence caught fire Nov. 12 in Hart.
According to Hart Fire Chief Jack White, fire crews from Hart, Shelby-Benona and Pentwater were dispatched to the scene at 311 E. Jefferson at 10:40 a.m.
The first arriving Hart units reported smoke from the eves of the house as well as from various other openings. Upon entering the structure, White said fire crews found fire in the kitchen which firefighters were able to knock down quickly.
A primary search of the structure was conducted and the house was checked to be sure the fire had not spread from the kitchen area.
White said Hart Deputy Chief Dwight Fuehring reported that the fire appeared to be electrical in nature and started around the area of the refrigerator.
The house suffered fire damage to the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the house. It was insured. The home was occupied by Kryante and Charlotte Evans and their five children.
This is the second house fire in the county since the decision was made by the county fire departments to send three departments on all structure fires. In this case, the three departments were able to put 19 firefighters on the call which exceed the national standard for initial response to a single family dwelling fire.