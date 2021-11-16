Rehearsal for Murder is a classic whodunit with a perfect and totally unexpected plot twist that leads the audience along until the very end. Performed by the Hart High School (HHS) Drama Club Nov. 12-14, the play was a delightful pause from the drama of real life and left the audience smiling.
It was originally written for a TV movie by Richard Levinson and William Link and was later adapted for the stage by DD Brooke. The plot, together with the performances by the drama club actors, leads the audience on a merry chase.
The play begins with screenwriter Alex Dennison removing a gun from his attaché case, and we all know what that means. Dennison is played well by Michael Splane, a senior at HHS in his fifth year in drama. He is clearly the main character and narrates a significant portion of the action, so he had lots of line to learn and managed the role well. One line in particular sums up the idea of a murder mystery: “You can take the audience by the hand and lead them in the wrong direction. They trust you and you betray them, all in the name of surprise.” And so it is in this play.
In Act I, we get a behind-the-scenes look at opening night of Dennison’s play “Chamber Music,” which he wrote to highlight the talents of Monica Welles, his fiancée, who is a film star debuting in Broadway theater. Welles is played by Lucy Hayes as a glamorous star with blonde hair and satiny gowns, who seems to be in love with Dennison, but when the play receives bad reviews, she is believed to have thrown herself from the balcony of her apartment at the end of Act I.
In the second Act, Dennison brings the cast, director and producer back together in a spooky, unlit theater, purportedly to rehearse a new play he has written, though in reality, he never believed that his fiancée killed herself and is determined to identify her killer. He uses the same technique that was so successful in revealing the guilty in Hamlet, a play within a play devised to unmask a killer. As Hamlet says, “The plays the thing wherein I’ll catch the conscience of the king.”
Dennison has the main characters read a script in which they seemingly reveal their potential motives for murder while interacting with the character of Monica as she reappears in flashbacks. The flashbacks work well, and the motives revealed include Monica’s rejection of the advances of fellow actor David Mathews, director Leo Gibbs’ jealousy when he learns of her engagement to Dennison, the producer’s need to collect the insurance money for Monica’s inability to finish the run of the play, and her understudy’s conspiracy with another actor to spike Monica’s tea so that her understudy can step into the lead role. While the characters strongly object that there is no truth to Dennison’s new script, the credible performances of the drama club actors lead the audience along in the direction intended.
In the context of this complicated plot, the cast is given the opportunity to portray stereotypical theater personalities: the writer, the actors, the director and the producer, giving the student actors an opportunity to overplay their roles as near caricatures. And the actors were clearly having a good time doing so.
David Routley, playing actor David Mathews, perfected the dramatic swagger of the tuxedoed “glamour boy” of the stage with cigarette in hand, while Amanda Whitaker was suitably dramatic as Monica Welles’ understudy who just knows she could play the part better if she was only given the chance. Grace McGhan, playing producer Bella Lamb, has shown her comedic chops in several previous plays at HHS, and carries the role of a wealthy, sophisticated and self-centered woman without any problem at all. And when Leo Gibbs, the always nervous director played convincingly by James Vega, learns that Dennison suspects murder, he abruptly and loudly shouts “Murder!” jolting the audience upright and drawing a few screams.
The character of Lt. McElroy arrives on the scene only in Act II to assist Dennison in corralling his suspects and to listen as he lays out his case for who murdered the woman he loved. Played by Ethan Sandoval in a humorously oversized “Columbo” trench coat, Lt. McElroy is integral to the solving of the murder mystery. The supporting cast gets props for adding the necessary realism to the story and the theatrical setting.
Portions of the both acts were set in Monica Welles’ apartment, while most of Act II was a simple, but effective line-up of chairs for the actors, with special props used for the flashback scenes, including the hysterical use of a stuffed bird as a work of art in the art museum where Monica and the director met and he learned of her engagement. The costuming supported and added humor to the stereotypical theater characters, and while not realistic, the costumes were certainly appropriate and amusing.
All in all, it is doubtful that anyone in the audience suspected the real murderer before the end. All the clues were there, and so were the red herrings, but it was only at the conclusion that the pieces fit together like a jigsaw puzzle. The Hart High School Drama Club gets credit for making this murder mystery plausible and also a great deal of fun.