Oceana County residents and those that frequent the county (work, vacation, live temporarily, etc) have the opportunity to share their voice on mask wearing. The survey is being conducted to better understand attitudes, beliefs, and behaviors toward mask wearing in the county. The information collected will help to inform the efforts of a community workgroup and support the development of community-driven intervention strategies.
The survey can be taken at: https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5701464/Oceana-Opinion-Survey
Please email info@dhd10.org if you have questions.
For more information about COVID-19, go to: http://www.dhd10.org, http://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus, or http://www.cdc.com/coronavirus