HART — Hart City Council considered and approved four resolutions while tabling another at its regular meeting July 28.
Resolution 2020-44, Authorization to Amendment the Joint Fire Administration Board Agreement. The Hart Area Fire Department, which includes the City of Hart along with Weare, Hart and Golden townships, has determined the need to increase the funds allocated for capital improvements to fund necessary equipment replacement. The department is asking each party for an increase from 0.65 mils to 1.0 mills, the maximum allowed in the current agreement. The department will maintain these funds in a separate and designated Capital Improvements Fund. The funds will be allocated in FY2021. “I’m glad we are finally taking action on this, as we are the only entity who hadn’t approved it yet,” said Mayor Ron LaPorte.
Resolution 2020-45, Authorization to Purchase Additional Electric Utility Meters. The city has experienced a need for more electric meters due to some recent construction, needed repairs, as well as property owners wanting to divide properties and current electrical connections. The city works with and purchases supplies from Eaton of Minneapolis, Minn. for its electric utility meters. Hart Energy Superintendent Mike Schiller requested a purchase of 34 meters in various sizes and configurations as determined by past use. Councillor Joe Frontiera asked, “Is this something we needed to bid out?”
Because Eaton is the only one authorized in the State of Michigan to provide meters at this time, and having an ample supply on hand allows the city to respond in a more timely manner. The council approved the $11,277.12 expenditure. Councillor Rob Splane, was the only one who voted no on the expenditure.
Resolution 2020-46, Waived Bidding Requirment and Authorized Preventative Maintenance and System Upgrades to the SCADA system at the city’s diesel plant. To meet the city’s growing electrical needs, as well as provide back-up and generation capacity, during peak or emergency usage requests, the council voted affirmatively to waive the bidding requirements and authorize these long overdue upgrades.
The upgrades to the SCADA system cannot be bid out as the equipment needs to integrate with the existing system sold and serviced by Utilities Instrumentation Service (UIS). Bidding would actually require the replacement of the entire system, not just upgrades to the system at the diesel plant.
“I’ve wanted this for about four years,” said Frontiera.
“We’ve got the equipment, and it needs to stay updated so we can meet the needs of our customers,” said LaPorte. The council voted unanimously to approve the $10,652 total project cost, which includes $6,281 for the preventative maintenance needed and $4,371 for the SCADA system upgrades.
A resolution to designate vehicle and trailer parking at the John Gurney Park boat launch was tabled until more information could be gathered. The area in question is the roundabout adjacent to the open air pavilion, sandy beach area and four paved parking spaces.
“No Parking” signs have been posted in the roundabout and additional parking has been designated in the grass area adjacent on the north side of Kathryn Street for overflow vehicles. Before designating these four spaces permanently as vehicle and boat parking only, LaPorte said, “I’d like to have Juan (police Chief Juan Salazar) attend our next meeting and get more information from him on this before moving forward.”
Under discussion items, Ladner brought the city’s insurance coverage updates to the council. In going over properties owned by the city, questions related to currently leased and subleased city-owned buildings arose. The council advised Ladner to approach these entities to communicate the parameters of their respective lease agreements and to come up with a plan going forward.
“Someone needs to have a heart-to-heart conversation about the city’s position. Times being what they are, it’s not easy for any of us,” said LaPorte.
“Sounds like this has been going on a long time. A lot of businesses are having a hard time, but the city isn’t eating their expenses to operate. It sounds like they may not even know what their current lease says,” said Frontiera.
BioPure Superintendent Paul Cutter addressed the council asking, “I hope the odors in town are getting better. I’m getting less calls, but we’re not out of the woods yet. Nights like tonight really help. I’d appreciate your help in spreading the news that we’re heading in the right direction. This has just been an extremely difficult year to manage because of the sudden and oppressive heat. On a happier note, I’m pleased to say that we are out of water. I don’t get to say that much, but because it have been such a dry year, the water that is coming in is going right back out. Also the blowers are all installed and have been running for five days now. The city has already saved and estimated $2,700 and is going to see a huge savings over the course of their lifespan. I know this was a large expenditure for the city and it has been since Stan (Rickard) was in office that we’ve been working on. But they will be paid for in seven and half years with a life expectancy of 25 years. Over that time the city could potentially see a savings of over $2 million. Our electric bill was $402,000 last year, I’d like to cut that in half.
In the city manager’s report, Ladner informed council that interest in housing construction at the Creeks Development is on the rise. Due to a number of circumstances, negotiating a contract with a local contractor has not materialized in nearly two years. Recently that contractor has submitted a less formal proposal and wishes to begin by purchasing one lot at a time. Another community member has approached the city with interest in purchasing property to build two homes starting in August. Council was very agreeable to researching property prices and proceeding with something more formal. Ladner hopes to be able to gather the necessary information for the council to authorize at the next council meeting. “It might be overly optimistic, but I would like to get something in place so construction could potentially begin before it is too late in the season,” said Ladner.
Communications from the council included questions regarding alcohol permits for Historical District events, and if the city’s code enforcement officer was back to work. Councillor Rob Splane asked that code officer look at Bob’s Wood Shop adjacent to the Historical District. “Years ago, a sale to the city fell through and the historical district has been keeping the front grass mowed, but they would like to get out of doing that going forward. The weeds in back are three feet tall and there is obvious animal infestation. The owner needs to be contacted.”
Ladner concluded by saying, “A golf cart has been purchased to make getting around town easier for him. Let the office know of locations he needs to investigate,” said Ladner.