A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible for the theft of two Honda motorcycles from the Elbridge area.
The motorcycles, along with other items, were reported missing Nov. 4, but it is believed the thefts took place prior to that date.
According to Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast, the property in the 1500 block of East Filmore Road contained a single-wide mobile home, a camping trailer and a pole building. Mast said the homeowner noticed that door on the camper was open and upon further exploration discovered that cast iron pans that were previously in the camper were discovered outside. Mast also said that some Arctic Cat snowmobile clothing, fur coats and other items were missing. One red Honda 110cc and one orange Honda 55cc motorcycle were missing from the pole building. The homeowner indicated to police that it appeared all structures had been gone through extensively.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 231-873-2121. The incident remains under investigation.