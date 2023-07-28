Road and infrastructure work will start Monday on Griswold Street and Polk Roads in the City of Hart.
Hart City Manager Rob Splane stated that three-phase project is set to include Griswold Street north of Polk Road and along Polk Road from Griswold and Dryden streets.
The project starts on Griswold Street and proceed south to Polk Road and then west to Dryden Street. The work is expected to conclude in November.
“Hallack (Contracting) is aware daily operations must continue at Seneca Foods, Michigan Freeze Pack and Lineage Logistics,” Splane stated. “Access is also to me maintained to the Oceana County Annex building on Polk Road, although periodic closures may become necessary. Those unavoidable closures will be noticed online as early as possible to allow for proper communication.”
Construction updates on the project through its phases, timelines and upcoming road closures will be posted on the city’s engineering firm’s website at https://www.preinnewhof.com/construction-updates/
“Infrastructure work is not fun and frequently an inconvenience. The work we are doing this year is replacing and upgrading 50-plus year-old underground infrastructure,” Splane stated. “We look forward to these upgrades serving the community for another 50. Thank you for your support in our ongoing efforts to provide area residents, businesses, and visitors with solid city services.”