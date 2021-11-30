Our gardens have been put to bed, it’s cold and blustery outside, and we’ve even had a bit of snow. It’s comfortable and cozy in our warm homes, and some of us are enjoying our houseplants that we have indoors. If you still want the dynamic visual and olfactory experience of watching plants grow and flowers bloom, try forcing bulbs indoors. “Forcing” is the term for the simple process of making a plant to flower in an artificially created environment. Outdoor growth bulbs are planted in the fall in order to winter over for spring blooms. When we force bulbs indoors, we are tricking the bulbs into thinking that winter is over quite a bit sooner than it actually is.
Some of the most common types of bulbs that people choose for forcing indoors are narcissus (paperwhites), daffodils, tulips, crocus and amaryllis. Narcissus and amaryllis are the easiest to find in our area, so this article will focus on them. There are narcissus bulbs for sale at Up North Nursery and wax covered amaryllis bulbs (that come with their own instructions), can be purchased at Costco and Trader Joe’s in Grand Rapids. As of this writing, both kinds of bulbs can be purchased at Home Depot. Those two kinds of bulbs are naturally tropical plants, so they don’t need to be chilled before you force them indoors. Amaryllis bulbs are about 4 inches in diameter, and their multiple, dramatic blossoms are 4-5 inches in diameter. Narcissus bulbs are about 2 inches in diameter and can be planted in groups. Narcissus can be forced in a container of soil, in a container of small stones, or in a forcing vase. A forcing vase is a clear glass vase shaped so that the bulb settles within the top of the vase and you can easily see the roots, leaves and flowers grow. This is the most foolproof method because you can clearly see if the bulb is sitting in water, or just the tip of the bulb is touching water. A bulb sitting in water will cause the bulb to rot and it will not grow. Being sure that only the tip of a bulb is in water can be the most challenging part of forcing bulbs indoors. If you use pebbles for your bulbs, layer 2-3 inches of that medium in your container. It is best if the container is glass and is much higher than the top of the pebbles or the soil, because when blossoms appear, the plant may become top heavy and fall over. Plant the bulbs tip up among the pebbles and press them down so they are secure. Add more pebbles around the tops of the bulbs to keep them from pushing out when the roots form. Again, always plant bulbs with the tip up. Add only enough water so that the water level is just touching the bottom of the base of the bulbs. When forcing indoors, narcissus bulbs can be planted close together.
If you plant your bulbs in soil, use a pot with drainage holes, and one made of a heavy material, to prevent the pot from tipping over when blossoms appear. Place the bulb(s) up to its neck in soil, being careful not to damage the roots. After planting, water well and firm down the soil again.
At the beginning, place your container of bulb(s) in a warm place (65 – 70 degrees), away from direct sunlight. Leave it there until the bulbs begin to root. If you’re using an opaque container, gently pull on the bulb to see if it gives any resistance. These roots should begin to appear about two weeks after planting, but amaryllis may take a little longer. Once the bulbs have rooted, the container can be moved to a sunny place in your home. The plants may be taking in more water at this time, so keep an eye on them, but still keep only the tips of the bulbs in the water. Once stems begin to emerge from the bulb, it will be about two weeks until the blooms appear. Overall, amaryllis bulbs will take approximately 5-8 weeks to bloom after planting, and narcissus should take 5-6 weeks.
Forcing is stressful for bulbs. It is not advised to save narcissus bulbs for another season, but with some care, amaryllis bulbs will bloom again the next year. After flowering, cut the old flowers from the stem and allow the leaves to grow. Water regularly and add some house plant fertilizer to the water. In early September, gradually reduce watering and stop altogether in early October. Cut off the foliage and allow the bulb to rest in a cool, dark place, (48-55 degrees), either in the pot or out for 2-3 months. Repeat the planting process as before.
An important key to growing bulbs indoors is to plan ahead. Some people plant a new bulb or set of new bulbs every two weeks of the winter so that they always have some blooming indoors. If you plant and maintain them carefully, you will enjoy the colors and fragrance of spring when it’s still months away.