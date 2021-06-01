One of my favorite perennial plants that likes to live in the shady side of my garden is Brunnera. It’s green and silver variegated heart-shaped leaves topped with drifts of blue flowers makes it a welcome sign that spring has come to my garden.
According to Douglas Green in his book Perennials All Season, Brunnera is named for Swiss botanist Samuel Brunner (1790-1844). Brunner was a plant collector who specialized in flora from Crimea, Italy and West Africa. Our Brunnera of today is native to Siberia and the Caucasus. It’s best know species is Brunnera macrophylla, commonly known as Siberian Bugloss. Bugloss comes from the Greek word for ox tongue in reference to the roughness and shape of the leaves. It may also be known as False-Forget-Me-Not and Heartleaf Brunnera.
I don’t want to say Brunnera is picky about where it’s planted, but it might just be. It does well in shade or part-shade. Although it can tolerate some early morning sun, it will need more frequent watering. Too much sun and the leaves turn brown and curl up. It grows best in ‘woodland soil’, rich in organic matter, moist but well-drained. Moist but well drained soil does not hold standing water, causing rot to the crowns of plants. Well-drained soils allow water to drain away. Adding a topping of organic matter helps keep the ground moist.
This slow spreading, rhizomatous perennial has a hardiness zone of 3-8. It’s average height is 12 to 18 inches and spreads from 18 to 24 inches. It makes a great addition to a woodland or shady garden as a specimen, border or ground cover plant. Plant in the spring, spaced 1.5 to 2 feet apart. Dead-head spent blooms and remove any leaves that may have been damaged by the sun to keep the plant neat and tidy. If damage is severe, cut the plant back to the ground and allow it to rejuvenate. Although rarely troubled by insects or disease, you may see damage to the leaves from slugs, nematodes and rabbits. Deer seem to ignore them.
There are several varieties of Brunnera available. In 2012 Brunnera macropphylla, ‘Jack Frost” was named perennial plant of the year by the Perennial Plant Association. It has lovely blue flowers and silver leaves with green veins. Other varieties you may want to investigate are ‘Dawson’s White’ with creamy white borders around grayish green leaves, ‘Hadspen Cream’, similar to ‘Dawson’s White’ but with creamy yellow margins. Other varieties described in Fine Gardening, by Richard Hawk are ‘Betty Bowring,’ ‘Diane’s Gold,’ ‘Alexander’s Great,’ ‘Sea Heart,’ ‘Silver Heart,’ ‘Emerald Mist,’ ‘Spring Yellow’ and ‘Looking Glass. Moving or splitting hybrid varieties may result in regression back to green leaves. Even then, they are still a lovely plant. Rearranging plants is sometimes necessary, but be mindful of this when transplanting or dividing Brunnera.
If you want to succeed with this plant, give it what it wants, a shady site with moist, but not soggy soil and you will have a an attractive plant to enjoy all summer, whether in bloom or as an interesting foliage specimen. It coordinates well with other woodland shade-lovers, like Coral Bells, Japanese Painted Ferns and Astilbe.