A Rothbury man was transported to Mercy Health Partners Mercy Campus in Muskegon for treatment following a two-vehicle accident at 116th Avenue and Skeels Road in Otto Township Feb. 8.
According to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Larry Lee Ketchum, 75, of 40 E. Wilke Rd., was injured in the accident. The report indicates Ketchum was traveling westbound on Skeels Road in a 2017 Ford F-150 and failed to stop at the stop sign. The second vehicle, a 2009 Saturn Vue driven by James Troy Wolf, 55, of 6929 S. 128th Ave., Rothbury, was traveling north on 116th and struck the Ketchum vehicle on the driver’s side. Ketchum was cited for disregarding a traffic control.