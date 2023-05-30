A Rothbury man was transported to Trinity Heath Hospital in Muskegon for treatment following a collision with a deer while riding a motorcycle early Tuesday morning.
According to the Oceana Sheriff’s Office accident report, Jason Dale Diebel, 30, of 5832 S. Oceana Dr., was traveling north on Oceana Drive near Harrison Road while riding a 2000 Yamaha V-Star at the time of the 2:48 a.m. accident. The report indicates Diebel fell from the motorcycle, causing road rash and a suspected broken ankle. He was wearing a helmet.