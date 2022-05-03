Michigan State House member Terry Sabo visited Oceana County residents last Friday night at the Hart Community Center as he launched his run for the Michigan Senate.
Not currently representing Oceana County, but because of the recent redistricting of political district, Sabo hopes to represent the entire West Michigan area from Muskegon County to Benzie County.
He spoke informally with the crowd about his background and experiences rather than getting into the issues. He said that his purpose in coming to Oceana County was to introduce himself and to meet the people of the area.
Sabo has served as a member of the Michigan House of Representatives from the 92nd District centered in Muskegon County since 2017. He is now seeking election to the newly created senate seat the resulted from the recent redistricting.
Sabo was born Nov. 8, 1966 in Ravenna. He was a member of the United States Air Force from 1986 to 1990, a firefighter for Muskegon Heights and an officer with the North Muskegon Police Department and the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Department.
He served in various roles for the county government in Muskegon County. He was the road commissioner from 2011 to 2012 and then on the county commission for Muskegon County from 2013 to 2016. He served as chairman of the board from 2015 to 2016.
During the 100th Michigan State Legislative Assembly, Sabo served on the General Government Appropriations Subcommittee as the minority vice chair. He was also assigned to the following committees — appropriations, agriculture and rural development and corrections.