The Shelby Area District Library now offers a 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program.
The concept is simple, the rewards are priceless. Read to your newborn, infant, and/or toddler. The goal is to have read 1,000 books before your little one starts kindergarten. Parents and caregivers keep track of the books they read to their children with reading logs provided by the library or by using the iPhone or Android App.
For more information and to register, visit the library’s circulation desk. Incentives, program materials and special activities for the program are funded with a donation from The Gerber Foundation.
The Shelby Area District Library is at 189 Maple St. in Shelby and is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 9 a.m-5 p.m., Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Questions about library services can be directed to 231-861-4565 or shelbyadl@gmail.com.