On the shoreline of Lake Michigan, right in front of Camp Miniwanca near Stony Lake, Captain Jonathan Baxter knelt on the foredeck of his 33-foot Morgan sailboat which is firmly stuck in the sand. He can’t leave the boat for fear that it will be removed for salvage.
“Déjà Vu” has been stranded since Sunday, July 23, 2023 on what eventually will be Baxter‘s third solo circumnavigation.
“My boat is called “DéjàVu” because I’ve already seen the ports I’ll be visiting again. Hence the name. I didn’t plan this part of the adventure, and I’d like to get going,” Baxter said.
Baxter started this leg of his circumnavigation in Indiana. “When I got to South Haven, there was no room in the harbor so I continued north up the coast. I was exhausted. I’d been awake 32 hours. Eventually I dropped the anchor one mile offshore and fell asleep. When I awakened, I was here. The anchor did not hold.”
The Coast Guard wasn’t much help. Obviously, Mac racing sailors didn’t stop. He was quoted $5,000 to kedge his boat back into deep water, but that amount of money Baxter doesn’t have.
Last week he was waiting. Every day he walked two anchors out. “DéjàVu is facing south. Hopefully with the foresail raised, a strong wind from the north could dislodge her full keel.”
Todd Grove, U of M naval architect and marine engineer, has his doubts: “From what I’ve seen before, a trench will have to be dug around the hull to free the boat.”
Two boats have stopped by and agreed to help Baxter, but they haven’t returned. Another boat was scheduled to help Friday, July 28, 2023.
Baxter was delighted with the help of the local community.
“I have six months of provisions aboard. When one woman asked what she could do, I asked if she would do my laundry and she did.”
Hollie Rademaker dropped off some cookies. Others have brought him pizza.
Originally from Warwickshire, England, Baxter now lives in Darlington, South Carolina (60 miles inland from Charleston), which is DéjàVu‘s home port.
A prolific published author of nine mystery thrillers, Baxter’s books are sold around the world, and now he would just like to get underway around the world.
To follow Baxter’s three year adventure, sign up at JTBaxter.com.
Friday morning July 28, the football team from Shelby High School dug a trench around the boat. It moved about a foot.
Who knows how long before Captain Jonathan T. Baxter is underway again with DéjàVu.