The Sands Restaurant in Silver Lake reopened April 4 after being closed for nearly four years.
New owners Christopher and Theresa Irving, along with Chef Thomas Pastor, are excited to be open for business and serving the community. The Sands is currently only open for take-out featuring their “Turn & Burn” menu, but will feature casual fine dining as soon as restrictions are lifted. Despite the COVID-19 quarantine, The Sands moved ahead with its opening a few weeks ago.
“We wanted to be here for our recently hired employees and our community,” said Theresa. Theresa is a Shelby High School graduate and used to wash dishes at the Sands when she was just 16 years old. “I had a great work experience when I worked here. I want to give back to the community that helped shape who I am,” she said.
The Irvings, retired United States Air Force veterans, were able to experience life all over the globe. They ultimately decided they really wanted to buy a restaurant in Oceana County. Having no formal food service training themselves, they have hired Executive Chef and General Manager Thomas Pastor of Howard City.
“Thomas can’t hardly wait until the restrictions are lifted. He’s anxious to try out his many ideas in our dining room,” Theresa said.
The restaurant boasts fresh, homemade menu options and daily specials, including burgers, sandwiches and salads. Breakfast will be available on the weekends.
“One of our goals is to incorporate over 60 percent of local products in our offerings. We come from an area where many ingredients are grown just a few miles from our business. We want to support our local community. We just celebrated Easter selling 11 meal deal kits and 30 individual meals for people who were up here with no other Easter dinner option. We even had people purchasing meals for families they knew were just forgoing Easter dinner because of the expense,” said Irving.
The Sands has plans to be more than a restaurant. They are looking forward to creating meaningful dining experiences and events for visitors and the community alike.
“Being in the Air Force, my husband and I have traveled all over the world, and we’ve experienced many different ways of enjoying food. I’d love to bring some of those ideas to Oceana County. We plan to hold several special events in the coming months working with other local businesses, farmers, schools and community groups.”
“We’ve recently added a ‘Walk Your Dog’ menu. We are featuring 10 different hot dogs that will correspond with 10 different spots in the surrounding area. With each purchase you will receive a map and a punch card,” said Chef Pastor. “We are working on a couple of Mother’s Day specials for Sunday, May 10. We plan to offer a special family breakfast menu that morning and have a photographer available to take family pictures. In the evening we are planning something a little more formal for couples. The special dinner menu will include a four course meal, including appetizers prepared at your table, salad, three entree choices and a dessert. It will be a great opportunity for mom to get out of the house, forget about the stress of the past few months and enjoy a great meal.”
“In June, because the Asparagus Festival has been canceled this year, we are planning to hold an asparagus cook-off. The details are still being worked out, but just because the festival had to be canceled, doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate asparagus production and being the home of the National Asparagus Festival. Stay tuned for more details, we hope many people will get involved; posting pictures or even videos of their dishes. There will be different categories and of course prizes!’ said Irving.
“We’re very excited about being one of the select restaurants in the Farm Bureau ‘We’re In This Together’ initiative. What a great way to support Farm Bureau members and their families, member restaurants, their employees and first responders. We invite Farm Bureau members to visit us while they are quarantining or to save their voucher for a time in the future when they can come in and dine,” said Irving.
The Sands, with a long history in Silver Lake, is at the round-about on Hazel Road. Future plans include installing a rooftop dining area where guests can enjoy a great meal while enjoying a view overlooking the lake and dunes.
“We want to celebrate what is right in people’s lives and invite you to experience all we have to offer by visiting us. We are open Wednesday — Friday 12-8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays starting at 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. We not only want to provide people with a great place to eat and celebrate, but a great place to work. We plan to offer employee incentives and training so that people can make working here a career,” said Irving.
People looking to be part of The Sands professional and energetic team can contact the restaurant by calling 231-873-7718.