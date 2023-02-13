Mid Michigan Community Action Agency (Mid Michigan CAA) is now the Weatherization provider in Muskegon and Oceana counties. Weatherization implements cost-effective energy solutions to reduce energy costs, increase safety in the home and improve the health of the residents.
During weatherization, trained professionals known as energy auditors use computerized energy audit software and advanced diagnostic equipment such as blower doors and infrared cameras to create a comprehensive energy analysis of the home. This analysis helps determine the most cost-effective measures to install in each home. The energy auditor creates a customized work order. Then trained contractors and crew members install the energy-efficiency and health and safety measures, such as insulation, blower-door-guided air sealing of key leakage junctures and installations such as lighting and water-saving measures.
Health and safety issues such as elevated levels of carbon monoxide, moisture problems, mold, ventilation needs and heating systems safety and efficiency are also addressed. There is growing evidence the program provides benefits beyond energy savings. Improved indoor air quality and appropriate ventilation strategies lead to healthier living conditions in weatherized homes, which often lead to improved health outcomes such as reduced asthma triggers and fewer doctor visits.
“Especially during extreme high and low temperatures, affordable energy is critical,” said Justin Walls, Mid Michigan CAA housing director. “In addition to improving energy costs, weatherization improves the comfort and safety of homes. We are thrilled to begin offering this valuable service in Muskegon and Oceana counties.”
Weatherization is available to low-income homeowners, renters, homes on land contracts and landlords with multi-unit housing.
Residents of Bay, Clare, Gladwin, Mecosta, Midland, Muskegon, Oceana and Osceola counties interested in weatherization should contact the Mid Michigan CAA office nearest them: Bay City at 989-894-9060, Big Rapids at 231-660-0271, Farwell at 989-386-3805, Gladwin at 989-426-2801, Hart at 231-923-3066, Midland at 989-832-7377, Muskegon at 231-557-7622 or Reed City at 231-791-7078 or email to contactus@mmcaa.org.
Mid Michigan Community Action guides local residents on the path to self-sufficiency through empowerment, education and community enrichment.