As schools remain closed and teachers provide learning materials for parents and guardians to use at home, superintendents across the state are gearing up for the future may hold.
Superintendent Scott Karaptian of Pentwater Public School said, “As I think we can all agree, these are very unusual and uncharted times that none of us have ever had any experience dealing with. I also believe that all districts not only within Oceana County, but across the state and country, are doing their very best to try and keep students educationally engaged, while trying to meet their social and emotional needs as well as providing all student meals during these mandated school closings.
“As for Pentwater, our staff is continuously sharing as many educational resources and activities as possible through our website, social media sites and our mobile app. We are not currently doing any virtual or online classrooms, but some staff may be connecting virtually to answer questions or to just touch base and keep relationships intact during these very difficult times. As for the long-term plan, we expect to be hearing from the state Superintendent, Dr. Michael Rice and Governor Whitmer this week. Superintendents within the West Shore Educational Service District (WSESD) which includes Baldwin, G2S, Hart, Ludington, Mason County Central, Mason County Eastern, Pentwater, Shelby and Walkerville along with the Manistee Area Public Schools superintendent have been meeting daily through video conferencing. We discuss the continuing situation, how it is affecting our districts and how we can continue to work together to serve our students, staff and communities as best as we possibly can.”
Hart Public Schools Superintendent Mark Platt said, “It certainly is uncharted territory for the whole state. In these first few weeks we had focused on staying connected with the students and families through a variety of different ways. The other major focus was providing food. In the beginning, we all knew the governor would extend until April 13. This is because a large portion of the state goes on spring break a week later than us. Because the governor shut down all schools at the same time, it is my opinion that she would have to reopen every school at the same time and then give every school the same end of year date. The real issue, however, is between the governor and the Michigan Department of Education (MDE). The MDE has gone on record as saying that online school for the remainder of the year is not an option. While the governor does not like their position, MDE has taken the position that there is an equity issue regarding virtual learning. Not all students would have equal access to education, either due to the lack of devices, or internet access. My personal opinion is it is too early to call off school. Lansing should wait and see if we can come back April 27 and run the school year to June 12 or 19.”
Shelby Public Schools Superintendent Tim Reeves said, “Overall, Shelby Schools is committed to communicating and providing educational experiences for its students. Teachers are posting virtual field trips, AP YouTube channels, Khan Academy video resources, and more to the building’s Facebook page as often as possible. Teachers are also sharing enrichment and remediation via Google Classroom. Advisors are meeting with students via Zoom to ensure the students are taking care of their mental health during this time. At the secondary level, we have almost a 1:1 ratio for Chromebooks. Teachers are posting reviews and enrichments to Google Classroom and Facebook.
“At the elementary level, each building is doing something a little different. At New Era, teachers are connecting with classes via Google Classroom, the Remind app, class tag, and email/phone connections. In addition, they sent all students home with packets to get them through spring break. They are staying connected via weekly newsletters; the New Era News is sent weekly and is ‘live’ so all updates happen in real time. The newsletter includes resources for all academic areas, social/emotional, music/movement, and more gathered from multiple sources. Families receive the newsletter link in email and text messages, using our school’s data system PowerSchool, as well as through Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. They continue to connect via social media platforms with read alouds, morning announcements, virtual spirit weeks, personalized videos and resources.
Thomas Read Elementary is providing weekly learning packets for each grade and have sent home books with each packet as well. Some teachers are using different apps to communicate regularly with their students. One teacher started a Facebook page for her class and has communicated with her class daily through that. Others are emailing. Some are calling their students, and a few have mailed things to their students. We currently have no actual lessons being taught virtually, but the teachers are waiting for more direction and are willing to do anything!”