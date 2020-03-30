In the midst of all the news and information surrounding the coronavirus, a number of people are reaching out, being creative and banding together. When the first Executive Order came Friday, March 13, closing schools for three weeks, districts immediately came up with a plan for getting meals to families.
Hart Public Schools has moved from a 3-day a week distribution to Wednesdays only at noon. Families are asked to enter campus from 72nd Avenue and form a line that will run past the high school where food will be available for pick up outside. “Every Wednesday families will receive a week’s worth of meals — seven breakfasts and seven lunches for each child, along with a gallon of milk. Anyone can come and pick up food for the children in their care whether it be children, grandchildren or nieces and nephews,” said Hart Public School Food Service Director Caryn Elam. “Federal guidelines allow anyone age 18 and under to receive meals from any school. For some of our students, Walkerville or Shelby Public Schools may actually be closer to where they live. I am also the director of the Pentwater Public Schools food service program. Because they have a smaller enrollment, we are encouraging Pentwater families to visit either the Hart or Ludington food distributions. Last week with the new distribution lines distributed 700 food bundles, each holding 14 meals for a total of 9,800 in 30 minutes!”
Hesperia Public Schools Superintendent Vaughn White said, “We began two weeks ago by delivering food by bus to students’ homes every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. However we had so many volunteers that it wasn’t the safest option, given the social distancing. So starting last Thursday we are now offering food at three locations on campus — the elementary school, the middle school and the bell tower. Parents or designees may pick up food from one of these spots between 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. every Tuesday or Thursday. Each day, food packages will include three breakfasts and three lunches for each child in the household. This new system will limit the time volunteers are together. Our district includes 900 students, and this week we provided meals for 500 of them.”
Shelby Schools has been providing meals to eight sites throughout its district since school was called off March 16. Shelby Public Schools Food Service Director Mary Vanas said, “We operate five days per week Monday through Friday. Pick up sites include 9:15-9:45 a.m. Barnett Station; 9:30-10 a.m. Trinity Lutheran Church; 9:30-10:30 a.m. Ferry Community Center; 9:30-10 a.m. new location: Oceana Acres (Peterson Farms housing complex on Baseline Road; 9:30-11 a.m. Shelby Middle School; 9:45-10:30 a.m. Chapita Hills; 10:10-10:40 a.m. Lake Tahoe Community Center and 10:45-11:30 a.m. The Ladder Community Center. Monday through Thursday students receive a breakfast and a lunch and on a Friday they receive three breakfasts and three lunches so they have enough food over the weekend. We also are working with the Ladder Community Center to ensure that all seniors who wish may have one of our meals. Each meal costs $2 for a senior (kids always eat free). We have received donations from a number of community members so at-risk adults who need a meal and can’t afford it will receive them. We operate solely with our food service team, one bus driver and our transportation director. We have invested in obtaining heat sealing machines for meal preparation. This way our students and senior citizens are able to reheat and have a hot meal each day. All meals are prepared freshly on site. We are very grateful to our local businesses such as Peterson Farms and Country Dairy, who have helped us with some of the logistical issues and challenges we’ve encountered. Our meal numbers increase each day, school food is a normalcy for 92 percent of our student body, some of our elementary parents have expressed that their children enjoy receiving their food just like real school. Friday, we provided 3,000 meals for our three day weekend.
Walkerville Public Schools is continuing to provide for the basic food needs of students by providing meals for students and any child under the age of 18. Walkerville Superintendent Tom Langdon said, “At the beginning of the school closure period, it was clear that the most important thing we could do was deliver food to our kids. The entire administrative team joined in to prep and prepare these meals. Quite frankly, it allowed us to keep in contact with our students. We have also included personal messages, educational challenges and fun games to keep that personal touch going. For us, it was, and is, about their social-emotional needs as much as their physical needs. When the new Executive Order came out I made the hard decision that in order to limit physical contact with students and parents of students, we would only have one food distribution day a week. That decision also allowed us to have one person, Food Service Supervisor Sheri Boes, as the sole person prepping the food for distribution/delivery.” Principal Jay Conkle added, “We have found that some items are becoming harder to get from distributors as more and more schools are requesting the same things, however, just as businesses have responded to the medical shortage by changing their goods, we are seeing food providers doing the same thing. More single-serve vegetables and fruits are being created as well as frozen items that will keep. If people are in need, we have food available from 10-11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays. Please contact the school with any questions via Facebook, email, or calling 873-4850.”
• Senior meals available
The Oceana Council on Aging is continuing to provide its daily meals to local seniors. Meals need to be pre-ordered as usual and may be picked up at the center or drivers can deliver to people’s homes. Those 60 and older should order meals a day in advance by calling 231-873-4461. “Currently the center is providing between 30-50 meals daily,” said associate Director Stephanie Moore. “However, I expect those numbers to increase as our current ‘shelter in place’ continues. Meals are available for a $6 donation. A 5-meal ticket is available for a donation of $27.50. The center does have a sliding scale based on a person’s income. People 60 years and older are eligible and should call the center for more information “Our millage dollars help make up the difference in those situations,” said Moore. “We are still providing transportation for doctor appointments and to the grocery stores. Please call to make arrangements. The council is happy to accept donations of non-perishable food and personal care items. People can leave them outside the front door. Our cooks have been doing a tremendous job continuing to provide healthy, delicious meals every day. When possible they will make extra bread or add some extra produce or meat to Friday’s meal to help supplement meals over the weekend. We are fortunate to be one of the few centers in the entire State of Michigan that provide their own meal services.”
According to The Ladder Community Center, Agewell “Meals on Wheels” will not be providing its senior meals to meal sites until further notice. Instead Shelby Public Schools is providing meals for adults aged 18 years and up for $2. Meals should be ordered the day prior by calling the Ladder office at 231-259-0211 between 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Meals may be picked up between 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Ladder. Individuals who have already ordered meals from Agewell will continue to receive meals from Shelby Public Schools unless they contact the Ladder and specify otherwise. According to Brian Beckman, director of The Ladder, “We are making deliveries to older people without transportation. We would gladly accept volunteers who would be available to deliver meals to people who can’t get out. Just this morning we heard from Love INC that someone in Stony Lake had tried to order a meal from Agewell and was told they were not providing meals at the current time. In a matter of minutes we had four days meal delivery covered for this person 12 miles away in Stony Lake. We live in a great county. To see the community come together donating money, time and resources during a time like this is amazing. When asked if there was anything the community could do to help, Beckman said they can always use more drivers to deliver meals. “If anyone would be willing to call our regular attenders and check in on them, that would mean a lot. Someone called last week and said this time of isolation is really hard. They called just to talk to someone.” Those interested in helping at the Ladder in any way may contact the center at 231-239-0211.
• Grocery Stores
Local grocery stores Cherry Hill in Shelby and Hansen Foods in Hart reported that their stores are restocked regularly and with the exception of hand sanitizer or wet wipes, they have everything else. In some cases they may limit the number allowed per customer purchase.
Cherry Hill recently changed its hours from 8 a.m. — 6 p.m. until further notice. Unfortunately they are not set up nor do they have enough staff to take orders and deliver to customers. Hansen Foods new hours are 7 a.m. — 6 p.m. until further notice. They are able to do grocery delivery if they have personnel available to leave the store. They will take orders over the phone, customers can supply a list and a credit card for payment. Staff will bring the groceries to a customer’s car when you arrive. Currently both stores are not featuring weekly sales, however, prices have not been raised either. Sales will return as warehouses become replenished.