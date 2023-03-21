Senior Resources of West Michigan, the area agency on aging for Muskegon, Ottawa, and Oceana counties, is hosting a public hearing to listen to the comments and opinions of older adults and caregivers regarding plans for service provision outlined in the Annual Implementation Plan for the period of Oct. 1, 2023 – Sept. 30, 2024.
The public hearings will include a review of the plan update, including services the agency wishes to fund, as well as an opportunity for participant input and comment.
The public hearing date, time and locations are:
Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. virtual (Zoom) public hearing https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81538086101
Phone: 1-312-626-6799
Or In-person at: Tanglewood Park Training Room A&B, 560 Seminole Rd., Muskegon.
Advance copies of the plan will be available after April 10, 2023. To receive one, please call 231-733-3519 or 1-800-442-0054. A copy may be picked up at the hearing or it is available for download on the agency website at https://www.seniorresourceswmi.org
If you are unable to attend, comments can be submitted in writing by e-mail to amy@seniorresourceswmi.org or through the postal service to Senior Resources, Attn: Amy, 560 Seminole Rd., Muskegon, MI 49444.
Senior Resources administers a variety of federal, state, local and private funds to support services such as in-home care, senior meals, transportation, programs for caregivers, health promotion, legal and other services for individuals aged 60 and over. Senior Resources identifies needs and develops an area plan, informs and educates seniors, families and the public on available services and issues affecting older adults and advocates on behalf of all older adults in Muskegon, Oceana, and Ottawa counties.
Senior Resources will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services to individuals with disabilities who want to attend the meetings. People with disabilities needing accommodation for effective participation in these meetings should contact Senior Resources at 231-739-5858 at least 48 hours in advance to request mobility, visual, hearing or other assistance.