The Pentwater Service Club (PSC) Nov. 25 announced that its volunteers will again take to the streets of downtown Pentwater Dec. 9-10 to raise money for the less fortunate on behalf of the Salvation Army.
Club members plan to be in front of the Pentwater Post Office Friday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
“Bell ringing for a cause like the Salvation Army is a favorite project of club volunteers who, for more than 35 years, have been overwhelmed by the generosity of Pentwater residents,” said club member Erik Bengston, who manages the program for the club.
According to Bengston, the Ludington Salvation Army office has more than a dozen programs to help people year-round, needs that are particularly acute at the holiday time of the year when heating bills and the gift giving take their toll on family budgets. The PSC has been raising money for the Salvation Army for more than 30 years.
“People have unmet needs all year long, but those needs become especially critical at Christmastime, when individuals are more likely to accept help,” Bengston added.
The Pentwater Service Club is an organization of volunteers which strives through its many projects to improve the quality of life for the people of the greater Pentwater area.