With the help of community partners, the Shelby Rotary Club and the Oceana Community Foundation have announced $5,745 in campership grants.
Twenty-nine Oceana students received a scholarship to attend the camp of their choice this summer. Every student who applied for a campership was awarded a grant ranging from $100 to $250. Awards were determined based on campers’ financial needs and a preference for first-time applicants.
This year’s campers will attend camps across the country, including Wyoming, Illinois, and northern Michigan. Over a third will attend local camps, including Oceana Conservation District, Camp Ao-Wa-Kiya, Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp and Grace Adventures. The annual campership program supports local students attending athletic training, pre-college programs, musical and artistic instruction and overnight and day camps.
The annual campership program supports Oceana kids and teens interested in any camping focus – arts, sports, scouts, church, general and leadership experiences.
Support for this summer’s campership comes from community donations and foundation funds, including the Shelby Rotary Club Fund, Hart Rotary Club, David P. Markiewicz Memorial Fund, Pentwater Service Club Fund, the J.T. Sackett Memorial Fund, and the Shelby Optimist Club. Since 2015, the longstanding partnership between Shelby Rotary Club, foundation, and their community partners is built upon the shared belief that students of all financial backgrounds should have the opportunity to explore their interests. Questions regarding the campership program can be directed to Tiffany Haight at the Shelby Area District Library. To support future campership awards, contact Tammy Carey at tammy@oceanafoundation.org or 231-869-3377.