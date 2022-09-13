On Sunday afternoon Sept. 11 at about 12:30 p.m. Shelby-Benona Fire along with Hart Area Fire and Grant Township Fire Department were dispatched to a reported fire in a house on Sessions Road in Shelby.
First arriving Shelby units reported smoke from the house. The department stretched a hose line and along with members of the Hart Fire Department conducted a search of the house and located the fire in a bedroom on the first floor. Crews searching the second floor also found that the fire had extended into a small area of the second floor.
Firefighters knocked down the fire in both areas, and then vented the house to remove the smoke. The house suffered extensive damage to the one bedroom with smoke damage throughout the house. The home is owned by Danny and Angela Jones.
The Red Cross was called for the family which includes five children. The family reported that they had no insurance on the house. Cause of the fire remains under investigation. A total of 26 firefighters from the three departments were on scene for a little over an hour.