At Monday evening’s meeting, the Shelby Village Council authorized the village administrator and village president to sign a donation agreement between the village and resident Annette Campagna for her donation of .2 acres of property at 62 E. Sixth St. and adjacent to Getty Park.
The village plans to use the donated property for its pickleball and tennis courts. The village also passed a Declaration of Notice to further ensure that the donated property shall be utilized exclusively and in perpetuity for public recreation, conservation and park uses in conjunction with Getty Park.
In exchange for the donation, the village will construct a 4-foot high chain link fence on the west side of Campagna’s property as well as construct a new 4-foot high chain link fence on the east and north sides of the Campagna and Getty Park properties.
“The village board would like to acknowledge the positive community spirit of Ms Campagna for her unselfish donation of the property that will positively enhance the park and recreation offerings of Getty Park for all residents,” stated the resolution.
“Many knew Annette’s father, Jasper. He was an avid supporter of Shelby youth and athletics. He attended about every event and was actually publicly recognized by Shelby Public Schools at one time for his support. He’d be really proud of his daughter for this donation,” said Village President, Paul Inglis.
In recent weeks water billing issues have been discovered and addressed by the DPW crew and administrative staff. Issues discovered included unread water meters, abnormal read amounts, and repeat reads (i.e. stuck meters). After consulting with ETNA Supply Company, which provides the village with water meters and equipment, the following changes are in the process of being implemented -— the overall system is being updated, which identifies various meters that are not being read; broken meters are being identified and replaced; improvements to water meter reading routes are being implemented and resident accounts with inaccurate billings are being adjusted.
“With these updates some residents water bills have increased significantly. The village is offering payment plans to anyone desiring that option. While the village is responsible for inaccurate water meter readings and billings, each water bill does ask residents to contact the village offices if their total bill lists the ‘Ready to Service’ fee of $34 only,” said village Administrator Rob Widigan. “There’s still work to be done, however, significant progress has been made, which will provide more efficient services to our residents and stakeholders as well as reduce water loss rates.”
In other business, the annual financial audit is complete and submitted. Widigan said that Eric VanDop of Brickley DeLong commented, “This is one of the best audits he’s seen for Shelby.” There will be an exit meeting Monday, Aug. 26. In the meantime, 2019 financial statements are available on the village’s website under “Forms and Info”.
The intergovernmental agreement between the village and Shelby Public Schools, formalizing the school’s use of village-owned, Getty Field is still in process. Draft 11 was sent to Superintendent Tim Reeves July 16. Once the agreement is finalized, both the village and school boards will need to approve.
The village attorney is finalizing the village rental ordinance draft. Once complete, Widigan will schedule an ordinances committee meeting. Widigan plans to meet individually with known landlords and stakeholders in the community first, so they have time to review the ordinance draft and ask questions before any public hearing is scheduled.
Two bids were received for the Sessions Road reconstruction project which is scheduled for sometime in September. Hallack Contracting submitted a bid in the amount of $119,993.
Reith-Riley Construction submitted a bid in the amount of $114,370.The village awarded Reith-Riley the job at its July 22 meeting. Due to the recent employee strike at Rieth-Riley, Widigan contacted village engineers Fleis & VandenBrink to find out if that will affect the start of said project. No response has yet been received.
“Can they get out of our contract?” asked council member Dan Zaverl. Andy Near replied, “A lot of contracts do state in the fine print that certain things such as weather, employee strikes, lack of materials etc. could affect the contract specifics.”
In old business, Inglis read a letter from village attorney John Schrier, of Parmenter Law, who related the outcome of the special council meeting July 18, 2 in which council voted to go into closed session under Attorney/Client Confidential and Privileged Communication. In the open session, council authorized Parmenter Law to meet with Mary Lulich and her attorney to disclose the names of people interviewed regarding the source of an anonymous letter allegedly sent to Lulich. In the letter, Schrier informed the council that after interviewing those identified, it was not possible to corroborate the contents of the letter, therefore the matter was settled.
“So we spent money on attorney, but in the end it didn’t amount to anything,” said Near. Inglis said, “Sometimes that is the way it goes, but it was necessary to follow up on it.”
Dixon Engineering completed its inspection of the village’s 200,000 gallon water storage tank and a report with recommendation options was made available to the council at Monday night’s meeting. The water and sanitation committee (WSC) was recommending Option 2 which provided an exterior paint with containment alternate for $80,000 vs the $190,000 included in Option 1. Both options included much needed maintenance and safety recommendations totaling $151,000. WSC council representative Bill Harris said, “We’ve been asked, what if we don’t do anything? The water tower rusts away and we lose it. We’ve got to do these updates.”
“The tower was last painted in 1992 and the required DEQ inspections have not taken place in a timely fashion over the years,” said Widigan. “It is recommended that the work be completed within the next year. The village had budgeted $180,000 for needed repairs earlier. The alternate overcoat system will have a shorter service life (10 years vs 20 years), but it will allow the village to budget and prepare for the time when exterior abrasive blast cleaning becomes the only option.”
The council unanimously approved the Option 2 bid for $175,800 to complete needed repairs and painting for the Shelby water tower.
Widigan complimented Peterson Farms which recently purchased property at 266 State St. Many updates were completed, including repainting, mulch and the addition of a porch.