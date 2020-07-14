SHELBY — In a letter to the Shelby Village Council and the community dated July 6, village Administrator Rob Widigan announced his resignation, effective Monday, Aug. 3.
Widigan will begin a position with the City of Lansing as its next finance director Monday, Aug. 10. In his letter, Widigan stated, “I am grateful for the opportunity and trust that I was given to serve the Village of Shelby. It is an amazing community with many great qualities and endless possibilities for the future. Together, we have accomplished many good things for our residents, and there are many more projects in progress or planned that will serve the community for decades to come. I cannot leave without recognizing all the hardworking village employees who ensure that the village’s services and operation are carried out. Over the past two years, many strides have been made towards achieving the vision for Shelby. A vision that includes a more inclusive community, comprehensive housing for all, quality jobs, and a beautiful downtown connected to the William Field Memorial Hart-Montague Rail Trail. The right people are in place to ensure that vision is achieved. I hope that the community can continue to maintain the positive momentum and move further toward greatness. I am outlining a multiple page memo which will include what I believe are crucial stepping stones that will guide you to Shelby’s future.”
Widigan said he hoped to have an informal commitment from an interim manager by the July 27 meeting. There is a list of four potential candidates that have been provided to him by the Michigan Municipal Executives group.
Inglis said, “Aug. 3 is fast approaching. I’d like to see someone named by next week if possible.”
Widigan said after the meeting that he will work with the personnel committee and council to find an appropriate replacement, however, it will be up to them to decide who that will be. He assured the council that he will make himself available after his Aug. 3 departure to provide insight or to answer questions as needed.
Mishelle Comstock, president of Shelby State Bank, said of Widigan, “I’d like to thank Rob for his service to Shelby and commend the council for giving Rob the approvals over the past two years to move Shelby forward. A lot of good has come to Shelby under his direction. He’s been involved in several things that have recognized Shelby as well as the whole county.”
It was announced Monday as well that village administrative assistant Randy Mahoney’s last day will be Friday, Aug. 7. A detailed job posting has been put on the Michigan Municipal League and village’s website as well as Facebook page and LinkedIn. Widigan said after the meeting that it was purely coincidence that his taking a new position, and Mahoney’s decision to move on are happening at the same time. Mahoney is leaving on good terms.