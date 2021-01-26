SHELBY — Monday, the Shelby Village Council adopted an interim tablet use policy for council members.
“The village used the Coronavirus Relief Local Government Grant to purchase tablets for council members to assist with the ongoing requirement to meet virtually,” stated a memo from Village Administrator, Brady Selner. “...The long-term goal of using tablets is to streamline the agenda preparation process and reduce the resources needed to print hard copies of the packets. Staff is examining different agenda management software to see if it could be a viable option to ensure the tablets are used to their full potential,” the memo went on to say.
A summary of the policy states that the tablets are owned by the village and that the use and care of the village tablets is the responsibility of each council member. Software and applications will be uploaded and updated by the village from time to time. Devices will be assessed every five years and may possibly be upgraded, using the village budgeting process to do so. The policy also states that the tablets are to be used for the purposes of conducting village business only. All e-mail communications related to the village must go through each council member’s assigned village e-mail account and are subject to disclosure under the Open Meetings Act. The tablets are to be used for virtual council meetings, therefore, all council meeting activity, using the tablets, is subject to disclosure under the Open Meetings Act. The policy in its entirety is available by contacting the Shelby Village offices.
“I understand that switching can be difficult, but by using tablets, we will be able to streamline the agenda and save resources and time. We will use them for our remote meetings for now and once we begin meeting in person again, they can be used as a notebook,” concluded Selner.
In other business, the council approved the 2020 Master Plan for the village. Planning Commission Chairman John Sutton thanked everyone, past and present, who has been involved in this time-consuming, but exciting process. Having a current Master Plan is required for the village’s Redevelopment Ready Communities status, a goal the village has been working toward for the past couple of years. Shelby’s master plan addresses a number of important characteristics of the area, including topography, population and demographics, housing, land use, community services and parks. Future goals and objectives of the plan have been in development through a number of means, including surveying the community and holding public comment opportunities. The village hopes to implement the following as a means to meet goals 1) Implement a Zoning Ordinance Rewrite, 2) Maintain the village parks and recreation plan, 3) Organize a trail town engagement strategy, 4) Complete a streets strategy, 5) Develop a green infrastructure strategy, 6) Cooperate with neighboring and regional governments, 7) Seek out community education, outreach and communication opportunities. As required, Shelby’s Master Plan will now be distributed to neighboring communities for their input. The plan in its entirety can be found on the Village of Shelby website by clicking on “Planning Commission” under the “Government” tab.