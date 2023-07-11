SHELBY — A Shelby Village Council resolution to approve amendments to Section 3 of the village’s Procurement Policy, to replace the old policy approved in November, passed Monday, but not unanimously. Councilors Steve Crothers, Damien Omness, John Sutton and Curt Trott along with Village President Paul Inglis, voted in favor of accepting the Section 3 Policy updates. Councilors Mike Termer and Dan Zaverl voted against it. The updated Section 3 policy will be attached to the employee handbook as Addendum B.1.
The Section 3 program is related to the HUD (Housing and Urban Development) Act of 1968 and was created to ensure that persons, living in communities where HUD-assisted programs were being funded, could economically benefit from the resources being spent. The general policy states that the MEDC (Michigan Economic Development Corporation) CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) Program shall comply with the Section 3 requirements to the greatest extent possible by using businesses and employers who make a good faith effort to train and employ low-income individuals living in the local area and also to contract with businesses owned by or that employ Section 3 workers. Failure to comply may result in a monitoring finding or sanctions that may suspend funding or limit participation in MEDC CDBG programs in the future.
The village has already been awarded and committed federal CDBG dollars for a Water-Related Infrastructure Grant for two lift stations and a well replacement, as well as parts of the upcoming Getty Park project. Prior to receiving those funds, the council had to pass several resolutions acknowledging these federal policies exist and that they will follow them to the greatest extent possible. “In reality, the village can hire any contractor they wish, while the responsibility for following these requirements falls to the certified grant administrator,” said Brady Selner, Village Administrator.
Termer said prior to the vote, “I believe you should hire the best worker, not necessarily the one with the lowest income. Just because we are being required to approve and accept these amendments or forfeit CDBG monies, does not mean we have to. I voted against signing on to many federal government mandated requirements last fall, and I will vote no on these amendments.”
In other business, Police Chief Dean Roesler presented a new “offense summary” with his bimonthly report to council Monday. The monthly report generated by the Mason/Oceana County 9-1-1 call center and included law enforcement responses from Shelby Police, the Oceana County Sheriff, Michigan State Police and other agencies who may have been called in to assist. The list included 184 calls for the month of June with 108 of them having some type of law enforcement involvement.
He also reported that he continues to follow up on blight concerns and that the Shelby Police Department and the Oceana County Emergency Management held an “Emergency Operations’’ tour of Trinity Lakeshore Hospital on June 20 for all law enforcement, fire and EMS (Emergency Medical Services) providers in Oceana County. As well, he noted that all Shelby officers recently completed mandated training for the new breathalyzer units that are being implemented statewide.
Finally, the 6th Street sidewalk redesign and replacement project has been on the council’s agenda for months. The original project included rebuilding the current retaining wall and sidewalk to look similar to what is there now. In May, the lowest bid for the job was $100,000 more than the village had budgeted for the project. At the suggestion of the village’s engineer and Selner, a temporary easement was recently discussed with the neighboring landowner to regrade the area to a slope and not require a retaining wall. With this latest development, council voted Monday to refuse all prior bids and have the project redesigned. The new design would bring the sidewalk to street level, eliminate any retaining wall and continue up the hill to the Shelby Township line, where steps would be placed. The design and estimated costs will be presented to council before the job is sent out for bids.