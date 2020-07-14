SHELBY — Monday, Shelby Village Council authorized village Administrator Rob Widigan to accept an engagement letter from Dykema Gossett PLLC, thereby retaining its as legal counsel for the village in connection with proposed improvements to the village’s water system.
The improvements under consideration would provide potable water to the “Oceana Acres” labor housing owned by Peterson Farms. The Village of Shelby and Peterson Farms have been working with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) since the fall of 2019 to evaluate the feasibility of extending the village’s water main north to Peterson Farms Oceana Acres Residential Development.
Oceana Acres currently consists of nine apartment buildings located at various properties on Baseline Road north of town.
“Basically the state is saying the wells that they approved for Peterson Farms housing are not good enough,” said Widigan. “The state flip-flopped on them. It was at that time that Peterson Farms approached the village about purchasing water from our Type 1 water system.”
Richard Raffaelli, chief operating officer for Peterson Farms added, “The wells were drilled and plumbed to the permit that the health department gave us. The health department represents EGLE in townships. During the time of construction the health department would have been working with the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). When the department switched to EGLE, they changed the rules and asked us to change everything. Ultimately they decided they wanted a pipeline.”
Widigan’s memo to council said, “A feasibility study was conducted in October 2019, and it was determined the pre-design construction cost estimate to be $2.68M. The state has set aside funds that would be used for this project, and EGLE remains in close contact with federal partners to ensure the project is fully funded. A call is scheduled later this week with local, state and federal partners to discuss this project in more detail. On the call will be James Dykema, the village’s bond counsel. Dykema has suggested fixed fees totaling $7,500 for the first phase. Dykema also noted that the fee would be payable out of the bond proceeds or out of grants provided by the state or federal government. In the event that bonds are not issued or grants are not available, Dykema would cap their fees payable at $2,500. If the project was canceled prior to Aug. 1, 2020, Dykema would not bill the village for any of their fees. The only cost to the village would be to provide for the ongoing operation and maintenance of the line after it is installed. Based on the estimated water usage and rates, the annual revenue from the Oceana Acres apartments ($26,147) would cover the estimated annual operation, maintenance and replacement costs of the village ($25,000). This is a phenomenal opportunity to assist a valuable company like Peterson Farms and help insure they can continue to be a tremendous resource to the community.”
Almost every council member had questions and wondered why the council was just hearing about this proposed project for the first time Monday night. Widigan explained that after a discussion with village President Paul Inglis, “It wasn’t my intent to leave anyone out of the loop, but I didn’t feel it was necessary to bother the council with every “what if” scenario. It has been very difficult communicating with the state during this process. I was advised by Paul to wait until we had something more concrete to present. Then all of a sudden they got back to me last week and want to have a phone conference this week.”
“As water & sanitation chairman, this is the first I’m hearing of this. It sounds like you’ve been working on this for months. I’m not used to conducting village business this way. I need some time to think about and ask more questions,” said councillor Bill Harris. Raffaelli, said, “ The village wouldn’t be committing to anything other than allowing the attorney to represent the village and make sure the state does the right thing. They have jerked the village and Peterson Farms around for months.”
Inglis said, “Perhaps I should have advised you differently regarding informing the council. Personally I don’t want to see this project not move forward because of my council. Basically this action retains an attorney to work with the state regarding the possibility of the project instead of Rob.”
Following a somewhat lengthy and sometimes heated discussion, the consensus of the council was that, while it felt it should have been informed of this project before Monday, council understood the importance to the community and the immediacy of the request before it. When it came time to vote on approval of securing Dykema as legal counsel, all council members voted in the affirmative.
Raffaelli summed up by saying, “We appreciate your support. If your water committee wants to meet to read information and go over it, I would recommend they do so quickly. I believe the state is committed to this project and will move quickly.”