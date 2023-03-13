The Shelby Fire Department is taking part in a state-wide smoke detector install program.
Originally, the department planned to just do its fire district. However, Chief Jack White said they have decided that having a bunch of smoke detectors setting on a shelf in the station is doing no one any good, “We have decided to offer them to the entire county,” White said. In conversations with the other chiefs, they are fully in support of this.
“We will install smoke detectors in any home in the county, regardless of whose fire department area it is. These are 10-year sealed units that we will install.”
As part of the agreement with the state, department members must install them themselves. They have no restrictions as to whether the home is owned or rented.
The easiest way to contact the department if interested is either on its Facebook page, Shelby-Benona Fire Department or by leaving a message on the station phone. 861-5525. Department members will get back with those contacting them and schedule a time for the install. White said it should take about 30-45 minutes.