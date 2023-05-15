The Shelby-Benona Fire Department is participating in a Smoke Detector Install program.
“Since March 13, we have installed over 100 new 10-year sealed smoke detectors in Oceana County,” Shelby-Benona Fire Chief Jack White said. “ We have in addition to those installed in our area, installed detectors in Claybanks, Grant, Ferry and Weare townships. Recently, the department received a gift from A & M Management of Montague, which we will use towards the purchase of additional detectors. We are presently expecting delivery of more detectors in the last part of May, so we will be able to complete those homeowners who have contacted us regarding a need for smoke detectors.”
People are asked to contact the department at 231-861-5525 or reach out to the department on its Facebook page.