SHELBY — According to Shelby Village Administrator, Rob Widigan, on Thursday, May 7th, the Economic Development Administration (EDA) released the Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for the $1.5 billion the agency has received through the Congress Approves Economic Relief Plan for Individuals and Businesses (CARES) Act.
“The funding is to provide strategic investments on a competitive merit basis to support economic development, foster job creation and attract private investment in economically distressed areas of the US,” stated a memo from Widigan to the Shelby Village Council. “Along with Jodi Nichols of The Right Place, Erin Kuhn, Executive Director and Stephen Carlson both of West Michigan Shoreline Regional Development Commission (WMSRDC), we discussed the submission of two economic development funding requests for Shelby. We were told to ‘go big’ as the focus for this money is larger projects. We are submitting a proposal for the extension of the Shelby Industrial Park. Currently, there are only two vacancies in the park. As new industries look for property to begin production, they often look for areas with expansion opportunity. Also, because the EDA favors trail development, we plan to submit a funding request for trail redevelopment at Mead Park. A revitalization of this space would benefit Shelby greatly.”
In other park business, the Getty Park Renovation Grant application is set to be uploaded this week. In the interim, the village park consultant, John Wilson, reached out to Racquet Sports in Grand Rapids for an evaluation of both sets of courts.
“Both surfaces are badly worn, the basketball court (asphalt) is in dire need of repair; any seal coating over the present court would probably pull up the crumbling asphalt only making the situation worse. As for the tennis court, there is a concern any paint wouldn’t even stick if applied. The cracks could be filled, but would probably reappear in less than three years. The outcome would not be acceptable from the vendor’s viewpoint and not beneficial to the taxpayer who would be paying for this failed work,” stated an e-mail from Wilson to Widigan.
Council member Andy Near said that he has used a seal coating process on some roofing projects in his business, and he would be willing to try a sample portion on the courts to see if the village could get some more life out of them in the meantime. The soonest any permanent repairs could begin at Getty Park would be April 2021, as the outcome of the grant won’t be known until December.
“If the village doesn’t receive grant funding, a plan would be developed to renovate Getty Park, doing a portion each year until it was completely renovated,” concluded the e-mail from Wilson.
Widigan has attended various online meetings this past month, including a Microsoft Team meeting with Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Jeff Donofrio Tuesday, May 5. Meeting attendees were updated on the administration’s COVID-19 emergency response and discussed the re-engaging of the state. A memo from Widigan to council taken from the governor’s “A MI Safe Start Plan” stated, “The Safe Start Plan lists five phases of the pandemic. Phase 1 is ‘Uncontrolled Growth’ — Increasing number of new cases every day, overwhelming our health systems; Phase 2 ‘Persistent Spread’’ — High case levels with concern about health system capacity; Phase 3 ‘Flattening’ — The epidemic is no longer increasing and the health system’s capacity is sufficient for current needs; Phase 4 ‘Improving’ — Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are clearly declining; Phase 5 ‘Containing’ — Continued case and death rate improvements with outbreaks quickly contained and Phase 6 ‘Post-Pandemic’ — Community spread is not expected to return. Thursday, May 7, the governor announced Michigan was currently in Phase 3.” The Safe Start Plan goes on to state that during Phase 3, non-critical businesses that pose lower risk of infection are able to open. In addition to groceries, restaurant take out/delivery and food/agricultural work, now manufacturing, construction and outdoor work is permitted with increased safety measures. The community is expected to continue to observe social distancing, wear face masks and quarantine/self-isolate as needed if they have the virus or have been exposed. At-risk populations should continue to shelter in place. Gatherings are still not permitted, however, outdoor recreation is allowed.
In talking about the re-engaging of the community, council voiced concerns that not all employees at Cherry Hill Supermarket were wearing masks.
“The latest executive order does state that ‘businesses, operations, and government agencies that remain open for in-person work must at a minimum require masks to be worn when workers cannot consistently maintain six feet of separation from other individuals in the workplace’,” said Widigan. “Chief (Bob) Farber and I will visit Cherry Hill to discuss their ethical duties and our concerns with serving a community with many individuals in the ‘at risk’ category. Masks were donated for their use. It appears they are disregarding the safety of their patrons and visitors to the area. They could lose business because of it,” added Village President Paul Inglis.
On another village matter, council members are wondering if a spray-painted sign on the side of a building at State and Ferry streets, as well as a digital sign on First Street were out of compliance with the village’s sign ordinance. While the digital sign has helped remove 12 junk cars from the village, council wondered if it was in compliance with ordinance. Widigan will review the sign ordinance further and be in contact with property owners to discuss the village’s concerns.
Despite the pandemic, the village is moving forward with the CEDAM (Community Economic Development Association of Michigan) Fellowship appointment. Twenty-four applications for the Fellowship position from as far away as Malibu, Calif. were received. Widigan and Sarah Teeter, Community Development Fellowship Coordinator, will interview five finalists Thursday, May 16 via Zoom. The Fellow’s anticipated start date would be June 1.