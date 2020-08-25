SHELBY — The Shelby Village Council asked for further clarifications regarding the Peterson Farms water main project at its regular meeting Monday night.
Council gave approval for interim village Manager Bill Cousins to start the application process for the $1.1million loan needed to extend the village water system to the Peterson Farms properties on Baseline Road. Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and Environment, Great Lakes and Energy of Michigan (EGLE) have each pledged to contribute $800,000 for the $2.7M project. While council has been told from various entities that there would be no cost to the village for pursuing this project, council has proceeded cautiously.
Cousins has since learned that the application process could cost in excess of $25,000. Included in that figure would be the legal work previously provided, the posting of notices by the USDA, a bond fee to the Michigan Treasury and the design engineering and a revised feasibility study by Fleis & Vandenbrink. The memo from Cousins to the council stated, “Most of the costs may be reimbursed once the USDA loan is issued (but not if the loan is not executed).” Given the fact that the council was for the most part, kept out of the loop until July, Cousins felt it important that they be given the information and timeline he had gleaned from reviewing documents regarding the project. Discussions of the water main project began a year ago, August 2019, when Peterson Farms had been notified by the state that the properly permitted wells for its housing project didn’t meet Michigan water safety standards due to their close proximity to the Peterson processing plant. At that time, former village Administrator Rob Widigan was contacted about a possible water main extension from the Village of Shelby. Widigan had told Peterson’s that the village could provide water, but did not have any money to put toward the project. Through the fall and winter of 2019 and 2020 phone calls and e-mails with state agencies, Peterson Farms and Widigan, discussed the feasibility of the project. During this time Widigan continued to be told the village would not incur any expenses. Peterson Farms willingly paid for the initial feasibility study and consultation with engineers to help further the discussions.
Throughout February and March of 2020, information was provided to Widigan on the amount of funding the state would provide and how much of a loan/grant would be needed. Shelby Village President Paul Inglis was informed of the project for the first time in June 2020 at which time he advised VA Widigan to wait to inform council until more definite information was available. Inglis did not recall the specifics of the conversation, however, did not get the impression the talks were as far along as they actually were. Then in July 2020, Widigan informed the council of the possible project and asked for approval to secure counsel for negotiations going forward.
After much heated discussion, the council did approve that request. A meeting with state agencies, Peterson Farms, Widigan and the village’s bond counsel was held the next week, but no one offered the needed funding. That brought council to Monday where Cousins said the council had three things to consider, “Does the increased residential demand provide economic advantage to the village? If the council is in favor of the project with no financial commitment, would they authorize the interim manager to create an escrow account where all entities involved would contribute to help cover application costs? And lastly, should they ask Peterson Farms to fund the $1.1 million balance needed for the project?”
Councilor Andy Near said, “There’s going to be some cost to the village at some point. Information states that the income received from water usage will offset the costs, however, there’s got to be some monetary advantage to doing this. We can’t just break even. We don’t need to charge lots of money for water or stick it to Peterson’s, but would like to see the village benefit in some way going forward for adding more infrastructure.”
Councilor Bill Harris said, “We don’t know what maintenance will be in 20-30 years. We need promises in writing. I fully understand agriculture, the need for more housing and that Peterson Farms is in a bind due to state water regulations, yet it seems to be the village’s problem child right now. We need things in writing.”
Councilor Dan Zaverl said, “Who’s going to be responsible when there is a water main break or repair needed? There’s going to have to be booster pumps and stations. We might even have to put down another well.”
Cousins responded, “The village would be responsible for water main maintenance and repair. According to the feasibility study, booster pumps should last 20 years, while the water main should last 90 years and the main water valve, 70 years. The study also showed that wells 1, 3 and 4 could meet the water needs projected.”
Inglis said, “The study breaks down how much water usage is expected per occupant per day.”
While discussing the specifics of the feasibility study, several council members said they had not received copies of that study yet. It appeared that only the village president and water committee had received the information. Councilor Jim Wyns asked, “What about future growth at Peterson Farms?” Inglis said, “Currently there are 52 units included in the Peterson Farms housing development. The study says at most there could be 33 more bringing the total to 85 at some point.”
When asked what Peterson Farms timetable was, Richard Raffaelli, Peterson Farms CEO, relayed that the state Environment, Great Lakes & Energy (EGLE) timeframe was two years. Wyns continued, “I think we should be compensated for Bill’s (Cousins) time. Every minute he spends on it, we’re losing. I can see the need for the project, but we need to get the best deal we can.”
Harris added, “I’d like to see Peterson Farms fund the $25,500 application costs. It’s a sticky wicket having the village involved in the loan, that we aren’t supposed to have to pay for.”
Councilor John Sutton said, “We may have a need for more DPW personnel as it sounds like there will be more maintenance and repair possibly.”
After all council members had been given a chance to speak, Raffaelli responded, “In regard to the timeline, I’d like to clarify that for about 4-5 months of the past year, Peterson Farms was not involved in any discussions. Paying the $1.1 million is not an option for our company at this point. Having the village’s support on this project is not just supporting Peterson Farms, but the whole community. Peterson Farms supports the county by providing jobs, brings children to local schools and consumers to local businesses. We need to stop people from leaving the area and figure out how to bring new people in. Previous studies have shown that housing is the area’s No. 1 need. We’ll put up our share of escrow funds if needed. I’d like to challenge the council to take a different view of the project, from an economic development perspective, not just an infrastructure perspective. The engineering study did state that the village has the capacity to provide water to current Peterson Farms housing and future development as well.”
Harris replied, “Since not all council was given a copy of the study, I sense there are still unanswered questions. We’re playing catch up because the process was done backwards. I’m for the project, but I think the council needs a chance to ask (a representative) its questions directly. I move we have him attend our next meeting.” Councilman Steve Crothers said, “And in the meantime we all need a copy of study and come prepared to ask our questions.”
All council members voted in favor of having the representative attend the next council meeting, knowing they would be charged for his time. Near said, “We need to move forward. We want to work with Peterson Farms, but we also want to make sure we can continue maintaining in the future.” Inglis concluded the discussion by saying, “We want to ensure we have the capacity to serve everyone, including our residents. We need to keep this on the front burner and keep the pedal to the metal.”