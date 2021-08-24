SHELBY — Monday, the Shelby Village Council offered its financial and in-kind support to Shelby Township and Shelby Public Schools for the purpose of creating a fall festival to be in Shelby in mid-October.
Since the last meeting, when council had decided against getting involved with a fall festival because of the short time frame and possible competition with other municipalities, Shelby Township Supervisor Richard Raffaelli and Village Council President Paul Inglis had a chance to discuss details and brought the matter back to the council. Raffaelli, who was not present at the Aug. 9 council meeting, provided more details Monday, saying that initial planning has already taken place and a group of over a dozen people are already committed to seeing this event happen. The official date, time and name of the event was to be decided at a Shelby Township meeting Tuesday evening, Aug. 24. Raffaelli said that the event would include an antique car and tractor show, a pie contest along with many other family friendly activities and music. He asked council for its financial backing, which would be used for various logistical needs including promotional materials, music, possibly some small carnival-type rides and porta-johns.
“We’ve spoken to the school and they want to join us as well. The festival would be a three-way partnership between the township, the village and the school. It will be a day to get out and try something new or something familiar, that will benefit our local economy and help to build community,” said Raffaelli.
Community Development Fellow, Emily Stuhldreher, whose 15-month fellowship with the village will end Friday, Sept. 1, presented her final report which outlined the projects she was involved in while here. Stuhldreher, learning that one of the goals of the village was to connect the rail trail to the downtown area, initiated the development of a pocket park that is soon to be completed and was instrumental in securing grant funding for the purchase of a shade structure, benches, tables and signage for the new park. She was also able to be involved in the last phases and number one ranking of the Getty Park Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund improvement grant process. Her time with the village saw four grants awarded totaling $326,360 and 23 of 29 Redevelopment Ready Communities certification criteria fully aligned; moving the village from 20 percent to 82 percent compliance. Mishelle Comstock of Shelby State Bank, who was present at Monday’s meeting, echoed the council’s appreciation, saying, “I want to thank you Emily for all the work you were able to accomplish these last 15 months. We were fortunate to have you and are going to miss you. We wish you all the best and know you will be successful wherever you go.”
The council approved a Consumers Energy work order for $100 to install additional lighting at the crosswalk of State and 5th streets, as the present cone of light falls just south of the crossing area. It also approved an early payout of vacation time for police officer Joseph Von Drak in the amount of $1,880. Von Drak’s intention is to put the funds toward closing costs on a home he is purchasing. After clarifying details and hearing the opinions of council on the matter, Police Chief Steve Waltz said, “Paying Von Drak’s vacation time early actually saves the village money. He will be working those 80 hours instead of taking them off. If he took the time off, which he is entitled to do, I would need to hire and pay a substitute officer as well.”
John Adams of the Oceana County Climate Action Council addressed the council thanking it for its recent proclamation on climate change at their last meeting. He encouraged the council to still consider adopting a formal climate change resolution and suggested the council form a climate action committee where ideas can be researched and discussed then brought back to the full council for consideration. He suggested the village consider installing LED lighting throughout the village buildings and implementing the use of electric lawn equipment as two ways to reduce their carbon footprint.
“While both require more expense up front, there are several long term benefits.” Adams also offered to sit on any climate action committee that may be formed.