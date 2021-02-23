SHELBY — Shelby Village Council filled one of two vacancies on the village planning commission Monday when it appointed village resident and business owner Ross Field as a new member.
Field, a past board member of the village council as well as other village organizations, currently sits on the Oceana Housing Commission and Dogwood Housing Development Corporation. For the past 29 years he’s owned and operated Field & Associates, Inc, a certified general real estate appraisal business. Field’s term will expire Dec. 31, 2023.
Other planning commission business brought before the council Monday included an amendment to the village’s accessory building ordinance Section 3.11. The commission has spent the last several months working on the updates. A public hearing was held Feb. 16, 2021. The amendments now allow two accessory buildings on any property, prohibits shipping containers as accessory storage structures, omits the provision regarding sheet metal siding and limits the size of all accessory buildings to take up less than 30 percent of the required rear yard of a residential building. Council unanimously approved the amendments which will take effect seven days after publication in the paper.
The council was also asked to consider a map amendment request which would change 15 S. State St. from C-2, General Business, (the location of the former State Farm office) to R-3, Multiple Family Residential. The planning commission approved sending the recommendation to the council for its approval stating that the future land use map has this property designated for traditional residential. An upcoming rewrite of the village zoning ordinances would update the zoning map to coincide with the future land use map with the surrounding property rezoned to R-2 or R-3. There were concerns from some council members that changing it to R-3 would allow multiple family dwellings by right, rather than a special land use. The council voted to send the request back to the planning commission to gather more information and consider rezoning it to R-2 rather than R-3. The request will be back on the planning commission’s agenda at its next regularly scheduled meeting, Tuesday, March 16.
Budgetary matters were also on the agenda Monday as council approved a budget amendment to balance Fiscal Year 20-21 and approved the adoption of the budget for Fiscal Year 21-22 which will begin March 1. Budget work usually begins in August, however, because village Administrator Brady Selner didn’t start with the village in November, staff and the finance committees have been very busy. Selner presented his Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget mMessage Monday. The report stated it is anticipated that property tax and state shared revenue will be relatively the same as last year. Partial highlight included wage increases for the police department; updating of the village zoning ordinance to align with the 2020 Master Plan; an update to the village general law ordinances; adding lighting, a pavilion and concrete sidewalk to the newly acquired downtown pocket park; much needed repairs to the Sixth Street sidewalk; along with several major and local streets upgrades. A copy of Selner’s full report is available at the village offices.