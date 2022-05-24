SHELBY — The Village of Shelby received and accepted the terms for the Getty Park Project Agreement from the MDNR (Michigan Department of Natural Resources) at its Monday council meeting. The $300,000 matching grant was awarded early in 2021 to renovate Shelby’s historic Getty Park on Sixth Street adjacent to the school. The grant, which was the village’s second application for the funds, received the highest score out of all applicants in late 2020. The terms of the agreement state the village will provide a $300,000 match to the $300,000 award from the state for a total of $600,000. The village’s match can come in the way of donations, grants or in-kind contributions.
Since being awarded the MDNR grant, the village has submitted applications for two other MEDC (Michigan Economic Development Corporation) grants to help fund the project. A Gathering Spaces grant was submitted April 15 and June 3 the Right Place will submit a regional application for a MEDC Revitalization and Placemaking Grant. Shelby will be one of 12 sub-grants included. “Even though material costs have increased and we’ve enhanced park amenities, we’re hoping to get more for less if we receive these other grants,” said village Administrator, Brady Selner. “If we are awarded either we will need to verify we can use one or both to pay for a portion of the village’s match. If not, the project would go back to its original scope. We expect to hear back by mid-summer on the gathering grant and late July or August on the placemaking grant. We should have a concrete design and bid documents in place by late summer with site preparation to begin this fall and construction to begin in 2023.”