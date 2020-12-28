An uninsured Shelby home was extensively damaged during an early morning house fire Christmas Day.
According to Shelby-Benona Fire Chief Jack White, the Shelby-Benona, Hart and Grant Township fire crews were dispatched to the Jose Anzaldua residence at 27 W. First St. in Shelby shortly after 5 a.m. to a reported fully involved structure fire. The fire started in the rear of the home, White said and spread into the main part of the house as well as the attic and basement. The Ferry Township Fire Department was dispatched for additional personnel.
The house suffered extensive damage both from the fire which collapsed the roof over the rear portion of the house as well as from smoke and water. Units were on the scene until about 10 a.m. At this time the cause is undetermined, White said.
Anzaldua and his wife were the only occupants of the home. There were no injuries. The Red Cross and the Crystal Valley Care Fund were contacted for the family as well as victims services. Temperatures at the time of the fire were around 19 degrees which caused icing problems on equipment and made for very slippery conditions. Twenty-nine firefighters from the four departments responded to the fire.