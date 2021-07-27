SHELBY — Following a special strategic planning session Monday night, the Shelby Village Council determined that the development of downtown Shelby was their greatest need and opportunity. Facilitating the planning session were Ottawa County Administrator Al Vanderberg, and John Shay, Ottawa County deputy administrator. Shelby Village Administrator Brady Selner, a former intern of Vanderberg, had secured their pro bono services for Monday’s meeting.
Vanderberg asked the council and those from the public in attendance, to list what they felt were the community’s greatest “strengths”, “weaknesses”, “opportunities” and “threats” as a starting point for the planning session. Village services, a local hospital, the school system and the rail trail were listed among the top four of over 20 perceived “strengths.” The group identified inadequate, safe and affordable housing, lack of community events and retail businesses as well as an aging infrastructure as the top “weaknesses.” “Opportunities” were defined as those things that are already present and happening in the community and with continued effort could add to the overall community. Of the over 15 items listed, Getty Park and Shelby Public Schools forthcoming improvements, close proximity to the Rail Trail, major roadways and larger municipalities, the relatively low cost of real estate and the collaboration between the village and Shelby Township as some of the top “opportunities” present. When considering what “threats” the village and community currently faces, the group named perceived lack of value, lack of citizen involvement, neighboring municipalities experiencing growth and lack of home ownership as threats.
Vanderberg and Shay compiled the lists into five major categories — infrastructure, parks, economic development, organizational/administrative and downtown. Council was then asked to rank each category and the top concerns under the category to determine their overall priorities. While revitalizing the downtown came out clearly on top, Vanderberg and Shay will compile all the information provided at the meeting and develop a matrix for the village to use in the coming days.
In other business, village President Paul Inglis reported to council that he met with Shelby Township Supervisor Richard Raffaelli and together they had determined a joint meeting of both boards and the public was needed to update the community on future development projects and the possibility of the sale of water to Shelby Township. Inglis said he and Raffaelli both wish to be as forthcoming as possible and give the community an opportunity to ask questions and comment.
“We have no desire to keep this information secret. We both want to be up front and involve the community in the process,” Inglis said. Inglis suggested the meeting be scheduled for Monday, Aug. 16, and to be publicized in all ways possible once details are finalized.
Action items approved unanimously included Resolution 47-21 authorizing Selner to submit an application for $210,594 of American Rescue Plan Act Funding. The village will have until 2024 to allocate the funds to water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
Resolution 48-21 gave approval for the village to opt into the Oceana County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority.
“As part of the authority, each plan submitted for funding would be looked at individually and would need to be approved by the village before going to the county level,” said Jodi Nichols, Business Development coordinator for Lake and Oceana counties. “It’s a tax-increment incentive for developers and puts Oceana on a more level playing field with other counties who already have brownfield authorities. Brownfield funds provide incremental financing until a developer’s environmental or demolition expenses are met, then the property tax increase goes to the village tax rolls.”
Resolution 49-21 authorized the signing of the Cummins Sales and Services Planned Maintenance Agreement for the village’s generators on Industrial Drive. The three-year contract will cost the village $2,763.41.
Resolution 50-21 approved the three-year contract and set up fees with IT Right Service of Bath, Mich. for a total of $5,965 per year. Initial one-time set up costs will be $2,000. It was determined following a recent police department audit that to protect village records, a company which could provide LEIN (Law Enforcement Information Network) certification be secured. The yearly cost will include unlimited IT support and any project under eight hours. IT Right Service will assess the village’s current network, increase network security and be able to provide 24/7 IT assistance.
“While we would like to be able to engage a local contractor for this service, the finance and insurance committee felt that paying a lower amount and having the necessary LEIN certification were major reasons to switch companies,” stated Selner.
Resolution 51-21 gave approval for a Ladder Community Center yard sale, Saturday, Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The village will allow the closure of Second Street between State Street and North Michigan Avenue from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day for the event.
Finally Resolution 52-21 authorized the emergency purchase of a new Gardner Denver blower for the sewer lagoon in the amount of $16,250 from Kennedy Industries of Wixom, Mich., the only company to respond to DPW Supervisor Jeremiah Helenhouse’s requests for a quote. The original blower was damaged when the original blower threw a bearing, making it unrepairable. Money for the purchase of this critical piece of equipment will come from the sewer fund.