SHELBY — After interviewing the one remaining candidate for Village Police Chief Monday, Oct. 12, the Shelby Village Council gave its approval to name Steven Waltz the lead candidate for the Shelby Chief of Police.
Council also authorized the Interim Village Administrator Bill Cousins and current Police Chief Bob Farber to conduct necessary background checks and to work up an employment contract to be presented to council for adoption at its next regularly scheduled meeting, Oct. 26. Initially there were four possible candidates for the chief of police position. However, after informal interviews by the personnel committee, one was not seen as a good fit, while another candidate took another job offer shortly after their informal interview. A third candidate, who was set to be interviewed Monday night, backed out just last week, citing personal reasons.
Waltz, a resident of New Era and 25-year veteran of the City of Muskegon Police Department, actually began his career on the Shelby Police force in 1994 before going to work in Muskegon. He officially retired from Muskegon Oct. 6. While in Muskegon he has held nearly every position possible, including patrol officer, commander and detective with the exception of police chief. When asked what he could bring to the Village of Shelby if named chief of police, Waltz said, “I have 25 years experience in law enforcement and feel that during that time I’ve developed good communication skills. I like to set goals and work to meet them. I really enjoy teaching officers the right way to do things. There’s nothing worse than losing a case because we did something wrong.”
When asked about his short- and long-term goals, he said, “I’ve never been a police chief, but I’m up for the challenge. I’m only 50 years old and want to continue to work somewhere. I started here, I’d like to end here. I can see serving in law enforcement for another 7-10 years.”
Waltz was asked, if selected, what he’d like to accomplish in his first 90 days. “I’d like to make sure all policy procedures were all up to date and do a full audit of the evidence room and equipment. I’d want to make sure we were hanging on to things that were needed and not taking up space. I’d also want to meet personally with each of the officers, each council member and the principal of the school. I would hope to work with Bob (Farber) as well. I don’t see a need to ‘clean house’. Bob has done a great job of hiring staff, and they seem like a good group of people,” he said.
Considering what his thoughts were on the current political and cultural tension many jurisdictions across the country are facing he said, “I believe stakeholders are pivotal. In Muskegon, people held peaceful protests this summer, and I credit that to the relationships our department had with churches, community groups and stakeholders. It is important to get input from the citizenry and to be transparent.”
When asked his philosophy about recruiting and retention of staff, Waltz said, “I’d like to see a mentorship or youth academy program that would attract young people into the profession. Pay and a pension will always be an issue, but getting people invested in their community and properly trained will help keep employees. We started using electric bikes in Muskegon as a way to connect with the public. Getting around was easier and eliminated some of the barriers to creating relationships.”
Waltz also feels public forums would be important in forging stronger community relations, “It’s important to let people ask questions or just unload their frustrations. It is also important to hear what quality of life issues people are most concerned about,” he said.
After Waltz answered his formal interview questions, Councilor Bill Harris asked him what he felt about body cameras, “They are needed. I would have that as a priority because 99 out of 100 times the officer is doing the right thing and having a video would help confirm that. Whether the camera is on the officer or in the patrol car, they are needed. The downside is of course the cost, but I think we’d be doing the community a disservice by not having them.”
After his interview, Waltz was excused and the council held a short deliberation before holding a unanimous vote to proceed with negotiations.
“I appreciate his experience and maturity,” said Councilor John Sutton. He’s hometown, but not in town. He’s vested and interested in the community.”
Current Chief of Police, Bob Farber said, “He retired from Muskegon last Tuesday. He’s worked his way up through the ranks and has a lot of resources he can reach out to. He has a great training background and seems very interested in collaboration. He’s had some other opportunities, but I believe he would look out for the livelihood of Shelby if he were hired.”
Cousins said, “He seems keen on the people. He wants to get out and meet them.” Councilor Steve Crothers wrapped up their discussion by thanking Bob for finding several qualified candidates to select from and for his past years of service with the village. Per the original job posting, if hired, Waltz salary would be between $53,000 — $58,000.
The council will have its official vote, on whether to hire Waltz as Chief of Police at its next regularly scheduled meeting, Monday, October 26th scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. The exact meeting location will be available on the village website.