SHELBY — Monday, Village of Shelby Council President Paul Inglis, during his President’s Report issued a Climate Change Proclamation. The proclamation came after receiving a resolution from the City of Montague “declaring a climate emergency and restoration of a safe climate to create an ecologically, socially and economically responsible community”, and asking the village to adopt a similar resolution.
“We each have a responsibility to protect the earth. While I’m not sure a formal resolution is in order, as president, I would like to make this proclamation,” Inglis said.
The proclamation read, “Whereas, the Village of Shelby shall provide for the public peace, health, safety and welfare of persons and property in the village and seeks to lead efforts in our community to create an ecologically, socially and economically responsible community; Whereas climate change impacts the Great Lakes region, America and the world; Whereas restoring a safe and stable climate begins by tackling issues at the local level to directly benefit our community; Whereas, the scope of action necessary to stabilize the climate requires public awareness, engagement and deliberation to develop effective, just, equitable and compelling programs and policies; Now therefore, we, the Village of Shelby Council, does hereby proclaim that the Village of Shelby commits to a village-wide effort to reduce the impact of climate change by ensuring decisions are made by the council are considered through the lens of climate change.”
John Adams, of the Oceana County Climate Change Council, spoke briefly during public comment and presented a handout to council which included information this group had gathered on climate change. He also read a letter from Representative Scott VanSingel stating that climate change exists and that he would be working at the state level to limit its impact. Adams also stated that Shelby Township currently has a climate change resolution under consideration.
Inglis also said during his President’s Report, “I want to extend kudos to the Cherry Hill Supermarket for all the sprucing up and improvements they’ve been doing over the last several months. Their perseverance to serve our community, especially during the last 16 months, as the village’s only grocery store, is to be commended.”
Resolution 53-21 gave approval for the purchase of two new trucks, to replace two trucks currently in use by the DPW, which are 17 and 20 years old. The new trucks will include a 2022 Ford F250 (regular cab, 4x4 with an 8-foot box) from Signature Ford of Owosso for $29,781 and a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado Truck 3500 (regular cab, 4x2 and dump bed) from Berger Chevrolet of Grand Rapids for $38,897 and could be delivered as early as January 2022, or as late as March or April 2022, at which time payment would be due. Both companies are able to offer “state bid pricing” which significantly reduces the overall cost of each vehicle. Local dealer, Meyers Chevrolet, was also asked to submit a bid, however, even its best deal was close to $5,000 more than the state bid. Despite the age of the trucks to be replaced, DPW Superintendent Jeremiah Helenhouse guessed that current village trucks could probably be maintained until these trucks become available.
“Ninety percent of their wear is on the body only. They don’t have many miles, but they are used hard in the harshest of weather conditions,” he said.
Council had a lengthy discussion before voting on the matter. While the council would like to be able to support a local vendor whenever possible, it felt the savings it could realize using the state bid pricing was more important at this time. Voting in favor of the resolution to go with the state bid pricing, were councilors Dan Zaverl, Mike Termer, Bill Harris, Paul Inglis and Damian Omness; voting in opposition were John Sutton and Steve Crothers.
One other resolution gave approval to village Administrator Brady Selner and Inglis to sign a professional services agreement with engineers Fleis & VandenBrink for the MEDC (Michigan Economic Development Corporation) Water Related Infrastructure project. The village has been authorized by the MEDC to incur costs in the amount of $124,000 to complete the engineering and design for the project.
A discussion was had prior to the payment of bills, regarding an expenditure due to Shelby Public Schools for its crossing guard. Superintendent Tim Reeves and Selner met recently to discuss the invoice for 2021 and plans for going forward. Providing a crossing guard is legally the responsibility of the village, however, over the years, the school and village have worked under an arrangement whereby the school provides the personnel, training and scheduling and the village pays for it. For 2021, the amount due is $7,347.60. Selner said that technically the village could provide the services for less, but does not wish to take over hiring personnel, providing the training or arranging the scheduling. With the upcoming school construction project, it is probable that crossing guard positions will be reduced or changed. “Each year the invoice fluctuates due to the fringe benefits paid to school employees. We need to accept the fluctuations from year to year and understand that it will be a yearly operating expense,” Selner said.
Shelby Township is interested in having an apple festival in cooperation with the Village of Shelby. The township would be willing to provide $5,000 toward the event and is asking the village to do the same. Township Supervisor Richard Raffaelli had asked VA Selner to present the idea Monday and suggested the two entities form a committee with the hope that once a festival is established, the committee could take over the organizing of it. With such short notice and the presence of similar festivals in the county, the council decided to wait until next year to become involved.
The public is invited to attend a joint meeting of the Shelby Township and Village of Shelby Monday, Aug.30 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the Peterson Farms water main extension project. The meeting would feature a brief overview of the proposed project and a chance for the public to ask any questions it may have. A location for the meeting is yet to be selected and will be announced by the Aug. 23 village council meeting.