Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in a fatal vehicle accident that claimed the life of a 23-year-old Shelby man early Sunday morning.
The victim was one of five people in the vehicle that struck a tree on West Tyler Road near 72nd Avenue at 12:45 a.m. The driver and three other passengers were transported to an area hospital for treatment, the Michigan State Police said in a news release.
Troopers were assisted on scene by the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office, Hart Fire Department, and Life EMS.
Police were not releasing the victims’ names Tuesday morning. The crash remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police Hart Post.