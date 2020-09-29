CRYSTAL TWP. — A 43-year-old Shelby man died Saturday night from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle accident in Oceana County.
Adam Wayne Selig was airlifted from the scene in Oceana County’s Crystal Township by AeroMed Air Ambulance and taken to Spectrum Health’s Butterworth Campus in Grand Rapids where he died from his injuries.
Selig was a passenger in a Corvette driven by a 46-year-old Hart man, who was transported by Life EMS to Hackley Hospital in Muskegon, for what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
Michigan State Police of the Hart Post report the accident occurred when the Corvette was doing “burnouts” on 120th Avenue near Adams Road at 6:21 p.m.
Troopers say that a pickup truck, driven by a 19-year-old Hart man, crested a hill while at the same time the Corvette swerved into the oncoming lane of traffic. The pickup truck could not avoid the collision and t-boned the passenger side of the car. The pickup truck driver was not injured in the crash.
It was not indicated on the police report if any of vehicle’s occupants were wearing seat belts.
Police continue their investigation into the accident.