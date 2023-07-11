SHELBY — Monday, the Village of Shelby moved closer to providing more housing for the area with the passage of two important resolutions.
First, council gave approval for a new development agreement for the Devonwood Development, off Elliot Street, recently purchased by Zuris Construction, LLC located in Auburn Hills, Mich. The property, originally purchased from the village by Henley Builders, was abandoned in 2005 after only two duplex units were built. The new agreement will clarify parameters and expectations between the village and Zuris which plans to complete nine duplexes over the next four years.
The units will no longer be limited to “55 years and older senior” as in the original agreement. Units would be for purchase and some would be available for rent. Original and current site plans, plus a 2023 floor plan of the duplexes, was reviewed prior to approval. Village Administrator Brady Selner noted it had been challenging to locate all of the documents related to this 18-year old transaction. The new development agreement includes the site plan in the 2023 zoning application and would take precedence over any site plan in the original special use permit, should there be a conflict.
Second, the council gave official approval to a request for annexation, from the Oceana County Board of Commissioners, for the 59 plus acres between 5 contiguous parcels located on South Oceana Drive, just north of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Shelby Township. Shelby Township recently passed a similar resolution.
“Initially the annexation resolution was planned for consideration after the council made a formal decision regarding the Planned Unit Development, however from a risk analysis perspective, there is no risk to the village to request annexation. Given the annexation process is likely to take two months, it was the discretion of the village council to consider it at Monday’s meeting,” Selner said. “The village can annex the property and not pass the development agreement, we would just have a 59-acre parcel that’s part of the village.”
A public hearing for the PUD and site plan for Shelby Acres will be held at the next regularly scheduled village council meeting, Monday, July 24. Following the public hearing, the council will formalize the recommendation from the Village Planning Commission by either approving or denying the PUD and site plan for the new development.
Following council approval to move forward with annexation, a discussion was held related to the actual Shelby Acres Development Agreement which is scheduled to be up for consideration at the July 24 village council meeting as well. In the meantime, corrections will be made to those items referencing any zoning ordinances that are in conflict with the current village zoning ordinances being updated. The agreement is also being reviewed by the village attorney. Questions and discussion related to the agreement centered around the possible addition of a village sidewalk from 6th Street, a crosswalk to the school and speed on Oceana Drive.
It was noted that if the village were to install a sidewalk from 6th Street to the development, sidewalks could be added, during Phase 2, to one side of the streets within the development. Sidewalks are not planned for Phase 1. Selner believes a sidewalk from 6th Street to the development would be a good candidate for a Safe Routes to School grant, which could cover up to 50 percent of the cost.
The Oceana County Road Commission has petitioned MDOT (Michigan Department of Transportation) for a traffic study to reduce speed on Oceana Drive near the development. As well, the Shelby Public Schools could request a speed reduction from the new school going north for 1000 feet. However it was noted that not all traffic studies result in reduced speeds. New Era and Shelby both saw the speed limit increased with previous MDOT studies.