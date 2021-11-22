Brendan Samuels has recently joined the Oceana’s Herald-Journal and White Lake Beacon newsrooms. The Shelby native graduated from Ferris State University in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in technical communications and journalism.
Samuels also achieved a certificate in public relations from Ferris and has extensive knowledge in that arena as well as in graphic design.
“We are very excited to have Brendan join our team,” managing Editor Amanda Dodge said. “He brings a skill set and a knowledge of our area that will enhance both of our papers and our special sections. His positive attitude and willingness to jump right in are just two of the many reasons why we are so glad he has come onboard.”
Over the duration of his four years at Ferris, Samuels was a member of the Ferris State Torch — an on-campus newspaper. Serving his first year as a sports reporter, Samuels transitioned into the editor of the sports section for his remaining three years.
In 2017, Samuels placed third in the MPA College Newspaper Awards for best feature story and was on staff when the Torch took home multiple best in show awards.
Samuels graduated from Shelby High School in 2016. After spending the greater part of four years in Big Rapids working on his studies, Samuels decided to move back to his hometown.
Recently, he spent a year putting his graphic design skills to use as the training coordinator at Tower Laboratories LLC in Montague, but ultimately decided to seek work a bit closer to home.
When Samuels isn’t working, he enjoys relaxing at home and hitting the ski slopes when winter comes to West Michigan.