SHELBY — The Shelby Village Council moved on and gave approval May 23 to coordinate center line street painting with Michigan Pavement Markings for all necessary village roads and streets not to exceed $5,000.
The company will be doing all county roads for the Oceana County Road Commission very soon. For an estimated 38,500 linear feet within the village, and at a price of 5.5 cents per linear foot, village Administrator Brady Selner estimated the cost will be between $2,000-$3,000, his pre-approved spending limit.
A public hearing to receive comments regarding the 2022 tax millage rates was set for Monday, June 13, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. in the village hall.
In other business, minutes of the May 9, 2022 council meeting included approval of yet another easement amendment between the Village of Shelby and the La Conasupo Cantina. The original easement was granted in 2010 after it was discovered that a portion of the business was on village property. The easement allowed the store to construct an access ramp for ingress and egress to the building. Meeting minutes of May 9 stated that in July of 2021 the easement was amended to expand the size of the easement for constructing certain improvements with the easement area, including a roof overhang/ramp and the addition of a concrete pad. At the Nov. 21, 2021 council meeting another amendment was specifically approved permitting the placement of a fenced-in trash enclosure, a 5-by-14 shed and expanded cement pad. On April 25, 2022 Selner inspected the property and found the improvements to be inconsistent with the approved easement.
“The addition that was built was different from what was approved. They built a permanent addition on village property,” he said.
The council was given three options. It could terminate the easement altogether; ask the owners to remove the violation and maintain the proper easement or amend the easement to be consistent with the improvements already in place. Selner recommended the council ask the owners to remove the violation and proceed with the previously approved amendments. After much discussion between Selner, council and La Conasupo owner Elizabeth Suarez, Mike Termer moved to allow an amendment to the easement agreement.
“The village attorney is working on another amendment to the easement and will need to be approved by council,” Selner said.
Council members Termer, Damian Omness, Steve Crothers, Dan Zaverl, John Sutton and Paul Inglis voted in favor; Bill Harris voted against allowing the amendment.