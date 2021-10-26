SHELBY — Monday, Shelby Village Council approved the recommendation of the streets & sidewalks committee to sign a three-year contract for street sweeping services from Sani-Sweep, Inc. of Grand Rapids. The contract will provide no more than three street sweepings a year at a cost of $2,850 each and will cover all curbed village streets. The average street sweeping is estimated to take 19 hours. Regardless of the time needed, the village will only be charged $2,850 each time. The village’s current sweeper, a 2005 Elgin Pelican is valued at $11,000 and in need of over $7,400 in repairs. Used street sweepers are running $30,000 — $40,000, while new sweepers range between $200,000 — $300,000. “We believe this is the most economical option. In addition, this option does not take DPW staff away from other tasks they need to complete on a daily and weekly basis,” stated a memo from village Administrator, Brady Selner. “The price will be locked in for the next three years and will become a yearly budget expense within the local and major street funds,” the memo concluded.
In his president’s report, Village President Paul Inglis complimented and extended his appreciation to everyone who helped make the Shelby Fall Festival a success last Saturday. “I was very impressed with the quality of the event and the large number of people involved. Many thanks to Richard Raffaelli and his team of Peterson Farms volunteers. Some people ‘talk the talk,’ but he made it happen. Richard reported that 1,125 people attended the seven-hour event downtown Saturday; 700 attended the pig roast. Richard also reported that most of the vendors reported making more money Saturday than they had made at other events this year. Many thanks to our DPW and Police Departments as well, for their behind the scenes assistance. And extra kudos to our village administrator, Brady. When we found out that we couldn’t use village funds to sponsor the event, he took it upon himself to solicit from local businesses and individuals, raising $4,250 of the $5,000 we originally committed,” Inglis said.
Tim Harvel, from Peterson Farms, has already been appointed chairperson of next year’s event and council member Damien Omness is the chairman for a similar event to be in the spring in honor of International Children’s Day.