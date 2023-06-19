SHELBY — A Shelby Village Zoning Board of Appeals (ZOA) meeting, held during the regularly scheduled council meeting, was the main item on the agenda.
The purpose of the June 12 ZOA meeting was to address the set-back variances related to a proposed addition to the Shelby Wesco gas station at 214 N. State St. The location is currently bordered by State, Elm and Fourth streets. Business owner Gerald Westgate has applied for three dimensional variances for the purpose of constructing an approximate 1,170 square-foot addition to the store.
According to the engineering firm’s project narrative and Westgate, the proposed addition would be added to the north and west of the sides of the current building, increasing the current retail square-footage of the building and allow the interior of the building to meet barrier-free requirements. The addition would also allow for a public restroom, hot food and an extended fountain offering. An abandoned 1,200 square-foot car wash building on the north side of the property would be removed and replaced with additional parking, including one barrier free space. The dumpster and driveways are proposed to remain where they are currently located. No landscaping is expected, however, a six-foot high fence is proposed along the north property line. An additional entrance would be added to the north side of the store.
Currently the building is 17.8 feet from State Street and 26.6 feet from Elm Street. With the proposed addition, the building would remain 17.8 feet from State Street, however, the southwest corner of the new addition would be 12.5 feet from Elm Street.
The immediate neighbor to the north expressed her concerns about added noise and the location of the dumpster. Another neighbor via e-mail stated her concerns about traffic congestion in the area.
According to Village Administrator Brady Selner’s memo to council, “Variances can only be approved where the ZOA finds that all the standards of the zoning ordinance are met. In this case, 17.07(B)(1-6) of the current ordinance. This building has several nonconformities, but it was determined the only variances required were the dimensional variances needed to build the addition. The ordinance allows the site to remain with its nonconformities, if the planned improvements do not exceed 75 percent of the total replacement value of the existing building and site.”
“I believe they meet all of the standards with the possible exception of number 3 (preservation of property rights), however, they have developed a good case for why they feel it was met,” he said.
After briefly discussing the request council gave approval to all six of standards required: exceptional or extraordinary circumstances, not a recurrent request, preservation of property rights, no substantial detriment, intent of zoning and need for variance not created by action of the applicant.
Council member Mike Termer moved to approve the variance request to construct a building expansion to the existing Wesco convenience store, in accordance with the site plan submitted, last revision dated May 11, 2023 by Holland Engineering, subject to two conditions: the applicant shall apply for and receive special land use and site plan approval by the planning commission prior to the issuance of any building permits for the proposed building expansions, and the applicant must construct the building addition in accordance with the setbacks identified in the site plan that was submitted with the application, dated May 11, 2023. Councilors Termer, Steve Crothers, Curt Trott, John Sutton, Dan Zaverl and Village President Paul Inglis voted in favor of the variance request. Damien Omness was absent.