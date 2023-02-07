The Shelby Optimist Club launched into 2023 with its biggest fundraiser of the year. The annual Sportsman’s Banquet took place Jan. 18 at the Optimist Club building in Shelby’s Industrial Park.
The sold-out event featured wild game food and appetizers and made raffle tickets available to attendees for over 100 prizes. Giveaways ranged from hunting- and sports-related gear (a deer blind, camping, hunting and fishing equipment, trail cameras, range finders) to gift baskets for men and women, and—per tradition—numerous firearms of various makes and models. The raffle prizes consisted of many donated items as well as those purchased by the club.
Tickets to two main raffles for guns were sold to the general public starting last November. All other tickets had to be purchased at the event. Winner of the main “Big Gun Raffle” was Chad Warner. The “3-Gun Raffle” winners were Rich Grow, Gary Pleva and Martin Keeler.
Optimist member and event chairman Matt Williams gratefully acknowledged the success of this popular event with thanks to all who purchased raffle tickets, contributed valuable prizes, and donated their time volunteering at the event as well as with planning, preparation and cleanup.
“The dedication and hard work of so many who helped make this year’s Sportsman’s Banquet a success was great to see,” Matt remarked. “It takes a lot of hands to hold an event like this. But it pays off in the funds we raise, which we use to support youth-related causes, events and organizations all over Oceana County.”
The Shelby Optimist Club is grateful to all the volunteers and supporters of this event.
The Optimists are already planning their next annual big event, Derby Day, May 6, to coordinate with the Kentucky Derby. Derby Day, which takes place at the Shelby Optimist Club building in Shelby’s Industrial Park, features the fun of tabletop mock horse races, raffles, mint juleps, traditional derby women’s hats and more. Watch for details to come by liking Shelby Optimist Club on Facebook or visiting its website: https://www.shelbyoptimist.com.
Want to be part of the camaraderie of Shelby Optimist Club and join it in raising funds to benefit the youth of Oceana County? Consider becoming a member. Find out how by visiting their website or talking to a Shelby Optimist Club member.