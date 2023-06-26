SHELBY — A PUD (Planned Unit Development) and site plan for the proposed Shelby Acres housing development north of the village of Shelby was considered by the Village of Shelby Planning Commission June 20.
The parcel under consideration encompasses just over 58 acres and will eventually include 82 single-family homes. Richard Raffaelli, spoke on behalf of PF Landholdings, a 501c3 non–profit formed by Earl and Linda Peterson, for the purpose of building affordable housing in the area.
Phase I of the project is complete with the construction of two six-unit apartment buildings, currently being used as workforce housing. Phase II will include 22 single-family homes with the goal to have single-family homes available for purchase priced at less than $200,000. Additional phases would include the build out of the remaining single-family homes, 20 per year, over a four-year period.
The project is somewhat unique. The property currently sits just past the village limits in Shelby Township. Developers would like to be annexed with the Village of Shelby to take advantage of the village water and sewer services. A staff report from Village Administrator Brady Selner stated, “It was agreed between Shelby Township, the developer and the Village of Shelby that the PUD review process would be considered by the village planning commission and forwarded to the Shelby Village Council for final consideration. Since the PUD review is occurring prior to the annexation, one of the conditions of approval will be execution and approval of the annexation.” Until the project moves through required steps and timelines, no further construction is taking place.
According to Raffaelli, no construction loans have been taken out. The developers are using all local contractors and suppliers. This will be a turn-key property. PF Landholdings is working with the community foundation and Shelby State Bank with hopes of being able to potentially provide mortgage assistance to homeowners who qualify. “This is not subsidized housing,” Raffaelli said. “These homes would be built and made available to tax-paying citizens.”
Site plan documents included several documents, including applications, permits, fire department approval, conceptual renderings, engineering specs, lot layouts, home plans, street names (already registered with equalization and 9-1-1), HOA (Homeowner’s Association) by-laws, proposed bus stop enclosures, street lighting and tree planting plans.
Once homes are complete, topsoil would be added and grass seeded. All other landscaping and any sprinkler systems would be the responsibility of the homeowner. Trees would be planted along subdivision streets and be maintained by the developer. There would be one trash collection vendor. It is yet to be determined if each home will have its own mailbox or if there will be a centralized post near the entrance.
“The post office determines where mailboxes are located in a subdivision,” Raffaelli said. Snow removal would become the responsibility of the village. “The township has already approved setting the speed limit to 15 miles per hour within the subdivision, however, if the development is annexed, any speed limit would become a village decision,” Raffaelli said.
Major topics of discussion at the June 20 meeting were sidewalks and traffic flow. The site plan does not include sidewalks. According to Raffaelli, the addition of sidewalks would create additional costs, which would ultimately need to be passed on to the buyer.
“I’ve checked in Muskegon, Whitehall and Plymouth and the rule of thumb in each of these communities was if there is a sidewalk to the development, sidewalks were a part of the development as well. The closest sidewalk to the proposed development is located at Cherry Hill corner. The reality is Shelby already has several large subdivisions without sidewalks,” said Raffaelli.
Planning commission Chairman Ross Field voiced concern that without sidewalks, children learning to ride bikes would have to resort to riding in the streets. “I was really pushing for sidewalks,” Field said.
While green space is planned within the development and bus stops are being worked out with Shelby Public Schools, there is still a need to provide a safer space for kids to ride safely. Commission member Tara Kelley suggested perhaps a rail trail of sorts somewhere on the property families could use for bikes etc.
Traffic flow and a possible traffic study were discussed at length. There was concern among the commission that with the construction of 82 new homes the additional traffic could present a problem. Planning commission member Tim Horton said, “I don’t want to slow down your project, but we don’t want people ticked off because we didn’t think this through.”
The current entrance on the south side of the property would include one entrance lane and two exit lanes. Once Phase II is complete an additional entrance and exit would be built on the north side of the property as well.
A list of 12 suggested motions were provided by Selner in an effort to ensure that all pertinent information was considered before the planning commission made its recommendation.
Modifications included striking condition number nine, “Applicant shall install all underground utilities prior to home construction continuing” replacing it with, “Before Phase 3 of the proposed development commences, a traffic study may be required.” The commission added a 10th condition, “Require 13 percent of open space to be deed restricted to ensure open space remains undeveloped in perpetuity at the completion of the development and to include a children’s tricycle/bicycle riding center,” and condition 11, “Applicant shall apply for approval of a speed limit change on Oceana Drive.” (It was noted that not all traffic studies result in a reduction in speed for a section of roadway.)
At the vote, planning commission members Horton, Kelly, Paul Inglis, Field, Samantha Near and John Sutton voted in favor of granting approval of the development’s site plan and PUD.
Later, Inglis, provided Oceana’s Herald Journal with the following timeline going forward, “With the planning commission’s recommendations and approval, the site plan and PUD is tentatively scheduled to go before the village council Monday, July 24. The village is required to give the public a minimum notice of 15 days before conducting a public hearing. After the hearing is held, the council will most likely vote to approve or deny the request at the meeting. If the site plan and the PUD are approved, it (the project) will then go through the annexation process.”
Community members with further questions, or anyone wishing to review site plan documents, should contact the village offices at 231-861-4400.