SHELBY — The Shelby Village Council set the millage rates for 2023 at its regular meeting Monday night, and the rates were lower than in 2022.
The council set the village rate at 10.5229 mills for general operation and 4.2090 mills for local streets for a total of 14.7319 mills. The rates are a reduction from the 2022 rates of 10.8439 mills for general operations and 4.3374 mills for local streets.
“The Village of Shelby will see a fairly large Headlee Rollback this year because property values outpaced inflation by a decent margin,” Village Administrator Brady Selner said.
According to the Michigan Municipal League, the passage of the Headlee Amendment to Michigan’s Constitution requires a local unit of government to reduce its millage when annual growth on existing property is greater than the rate of inflation. As a consequence, the local unit’s millage rate gets “rolled back” so that the resulting growth in property tax revenue, community-wide, is no more than the rate of inflation.
While millage rates for 2023 decreased, the lower rate isn’t a reduction in the amount of taxes collected. Property values increased at a rate that allowed for the millage rates to decrease.
In other village business, Selner’s stated the village will start to use an automated service to inform residents of major issues.
“The village will begin using the VoiceShot service to communicate with residents on important matters,” he said. “After the boil water advisory from June 5 and June 6, several residents shared concerns that the village did not communicate well.
“The new service will allow the village to send out automated messages to residents that have provided us with their numbers.” Calls will cost the village $0.12 per resident, per communication.
The next planning commission meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at the village hall. On the agenda will be the site plan and planned unit development review pf the 82-unit Shelby Ridge housing project.