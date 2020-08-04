Monica Caradonna, an 11th grade student at Shelby High School, served as a Delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders (Congress) on June 24-26, 2020. The event was planned to take place in Lowell, Mass., but due to Covid-19 regulations, Caradonna attended via Zoom.
The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields. Its purpose is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country interested in these careers to stay true to their dream and to assure that, after the event, they will be able to see a clear path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal.
Nominated students are required to have a minimum 3.25 grade point average to attend, and Caradonna was chosen based on her academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine. Her nomination to represent Shelby High was signed by Dr. Mario Capecchi, winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine and the Science Director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists (Academy), which sponsors the Congress.
“We were surprised and besides ourselves with joy,” exclaimed her mother Anita. “I home-schooled her 2nd through 5th grade and could see that she wanted to learn and was advanced already, and needed more. We’re overwhelmed with this honor for her.”
During the three-day Zoom Congress, Caradonna joined students from across the country and heard Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science Winners talk about leading medical research, received advice from Ivy League and top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school, heard witness stories told by patients who are living medical miracles, received inspiration from fellow teen medical science prodigies, and learned about cutting-edge advances and the future in medicine and medical technology.
Sharing her experiences, Caradonna related, “We got to observe an orthopedic surgery, a knee replacement. We also witnessed a woman from the trauma unit who was dealing with someone whose heart had stopped. The patient had stopped breathing and the vitals were low, so she needed to restart the heart and use all the available tools to get the patient back up and running.” Personally, Caradonna has a special fascination with the human eye, and recounted seeing a procedure involving the use of biomedical engineering to fix temporary blindness by injecting healthy genes into a person’s eyes. “There is a gray area between understanding permanent blindness and recognizing blindness that is temporary and can be fixed,” she noted.
Caradonna has been accepted to attend West Shore Community College for the coming year and will be studying anatomy and physiology. She explained that her current plans are to go into biomedical engineering, pediatrics or sonography, though she recognizes that, at 16 years of age, she may change her mind along the way.
The Academy recognizes that this is a crucial time in America when we need more doctors and medical scientists who are even better prepared for a future that is constantly changing. According to the Academy, focused, bright and determined students like Caradonna represent that future and deserve all the mentoring and guidance it can give her. With this in mind, the Academy offers free services and programs to students who want to become physicians or go into medical science. Some of the services and programs the Academy offers are online social networks through which future doctors and medical scientists can communicate, opportunities for students to be guided and mentored by physicians and medical students, and communications for parents and students on college acceptance and finances, skills acquisition, internships, career guidance and much more.
Based in Washington, D.C. and with offices in Boston, Massachusetts, the Academy was chartered as a nonpartisan, taxpaying institution to help identity, encourage and mentor students who wish to devote their lives to the service of humanity as physicians or medical scientists. The Academy was founded on the belief that prospective medical talent should be identified at the earliest possible age and that these students should be helped to acquire the necessary experience and skills to take them to the doorstep of this vital career.
Students, like Caradonna, who attended the Congress of Future Medical Leaders via Zoom this year, have been invited back next year to participate in person in Boston. Caradonna is already looking forward to this opportunity and said, “We will be able to see even more when we go in person and have face-to-face interaction with other students and be able to discuss what we learn.”