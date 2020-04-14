The Village of Shelby recently announced they have been selected to host a Community Development Fellow (Intern). This opportunity, offered to certified Redevelopment Ready Communities, is a partnership with the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan (CEDAM) and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). “This is pretty exciting for us,” said Village Administrator Rob Widigan. When asked what odds Shelby was up against with this appointment, Widigan explained, “Michigan is divided into 10 Economic Development Regions. Oceana County belongs to Region 4, which includes the counties of Barry, Ionia, Kent, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana and Osceola. Of those 11 counties there are 40 Redevelopment Ready communities who were eligible to host. Of those 40, only 10 have been selected for this economic initiative. The Fellow has yet to be determined, but would be a full-time employee for 15 months with their anticipated start date in June.”
Prior to the formal acceptance of this opportunity, Widigan went on to explain, “The CEDAM Fellowship funding model requires a financial commitment of $6,000 from the host community. The village would also need to sign a Memorandum of Understanding which would cover the work performed by the community during the fifteen-month period (June 1, 2020 to Aug. 31, 2021). The fellow’s salary would be paid for by CEDAM and they would be involved in projects already established in cooperation with CEDAM and MEDC. Some of the fellow’s projects for Shelby would be to draft and finalize a downtown/corridor plan and ensure coordination between the Master Plan, capital improvements plan, downtown plan and corridor plan; help the village create and implement a Façade Grant Program, likely in collaboration with the Community Foundation and/or local bank; work on identifying and marketing priority Redevelopment Ready Sites throughout the Village to assist in stimulating the real estate market for obsolete, vacant and underutilized property and work on a plan to redevelop the main alleyway in Shelby which connects the downtown to the popular William Field Memorial Hart-Montague Rail Trail. If the Village successfully receives a grant from the DNR, the Fellow would also work on the revitalization of historic Getty Park. If the grant is not received, then they work to develop ways the village can still revitalize historic Getty Park, within the means of our budget.” The council unanimously authorized the VA to sign the CEDAM agreement and Memorandum of Understanding as well as pay the required cost share of $6,000.
While the Shelby community is looking forward to the possibilities this fellowship could bring, they are also sensitive to the fact that right now, businesses are struggling.
In response to the closing of all non-essential businesses, Widigan announced to the council that the MEDC released $10 million for economic development to support small businesses statewide that have realized a significant financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Oceana County was disappointed to hear the county will only receive a little over $21,000. “In the grand scheme of things, that is not much,” said Widigan. ”Each one of Michigan’s county economic development organizations has been tasked with creating a committee to review the applications coming in from businesses seeking assistance during this pandemic. Each committee will be responsible for reviewing any applications received and awarding dollars from their county. We received 73 applications in Oceana alone. Grants may be used for working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses. Basically anything to help keep their businesses viable until after the economy re-opens.”
Oceana’s Small Business Relief Grant Review Committee includes Widigan, Jodi NIchols (The Right Place Inc/Oceana Economic Alliance), Lynne Ladner (Hart City Manager), Mishelle Comstock (Shelby State Bank President), Tammy Carey (Community Foundation for Oceana County CEO) and Scott Beal (Hart-Silver Lake Sand Dunes Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director).
“Because the funds are so limited, the committee is urging businesses to work with their lenders for any programs they are offering as well as to take advantage of the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) that began Friday, April 3rd. The PPP will only continue until the $349 billion dollars run out. We want ALL small businesses to know about this program, please reach out to your banker for more details,” Widigan concluded.