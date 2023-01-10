SHELBY — At its regular council meeting Monday, the Village of Shelby authorized an annual three percent sewer rate increase to take effect every year for the next three years. The first of three scheduled increases will take effect March 1, 2023. Subsequent increases of three percent each will be implemented March 1, 2024 and March 1, 2025.
Baker Tilly, financial advisor to the village, recently conducted a sewer rate study to determine long range plans and reveal financial needs within the sewer system. Finalization of the report results was delayed until the village could confirm if Perdue Farms would in fact be located within the village. The resolution reiterated that in 2006 the village refinanced its 2006 sewer bond to a 15-year term to save just under $1.3 million. The resolution also stated a 10 percent sewer rate increase was adopted Nov. 22, 2021 to meet the new bond payments, sewer operating expenses and future capital improvements.
In the absence of village Administrator Brady Selner, water and sanitation committee Chairman Mike Termer updated council on the group’s recent meeting with Baker Tilly. Termer said the funds generated by the rate increase would be to drag and clean the village lagoons; necessary maintenance that will cost anywhere between $500,000-$1 million.
“Because it’s a maintenance issue, we can’t get a bond to pay for it. We have to pay cash,” said village Treasurer Crystal Budde. She then reminded the council the village went for many years with no adjustment to rates. The state monthly sewer rate average is $45; while Shelby’s rates average $40.05.
Councilor Dan Zaverl voiced displeasure with yet another rate hike, stating Shelby is located in an economically-depressed area. He doesn’t like that the village keeps raising taxes. Many other council members felt the same way, yet know that maintaining the sewer lagoon is necessary to keep a working system in place. Councilor Damian Omness wanted to know if there was a long-term plan for water and sewer saying, “It would be nice if we could get to the point where we know ahead of time it’s going to be a certain percent each year.”
In Selner’s absence DPW Supervisor Jeremiah Helenhouse said that the village administrator does have a five-year plan on a spreadsheet that outlines various needs and upcoming projects. Village President Paul Inglis noted that in looking at the breakdown of sewer expenses to sewer payments the village is basically at a break-even point.
Council member Mike Termer reassured the council the sewer fund would be reviewed annually to insure income is keeping pace with expenses. Baker Tilly’s original recommendation was to implement a three percent annual increase for anywhere from five to 10 years, however, Termer said the committee didn’t want to lock in increases for that long knowing there would be new council members and other projects to consider.
The vote passed six to one with councilors Termer, Steve Crothers, Omness, John Sutton, Curt Trott and Village President Paul Inglis voting in the affirmative and councilor Zaverl voting against the rate increase.